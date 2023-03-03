Destiny 2 Synchronic Roulette God Roll: Best Perks for PvP and PvE

Image: Bungie

Lightfall is filled with plenty of amazing weapons, but one of the best in Destiny 2 is Synchronic Roulette. This Legendary Kinetic Strand Submachine Gun is not craftable like Volta Bracket, so landing a good God Roll is more difficult.

Synchronic Roulette has a Precision Frame which means its recoil pattern is more predictably vertical and it has Nanotech Tracer Rockets which is an awesome Basic Origin Trait that shoots micro-rockets after landing multiple hits. Here are the basic stats of Synchronic Roulette in Destiny 2:

Impact: 25

25 Range: 48

48 Stability: 39

39 Handling: 22

22 Reload Speed: 19

Synchronic Roulette PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Chambered Compensator

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Pulse Monitor

Perk 2: Hatchling/Explosive Payload

While it may not be as good as Final Warning, Synchronic Roulette is a really unique weapon since Strand isn’t on many weapons so far. And with the right attachments and perks, Synchronic Roulette is a must-have.

The Synchronic Roulette PvE God Roll focuses more on Stability. Because of that, Chambered Compensator will generously increase the Stability and decrease the Recoil for a -5 in Handling. Ricochet Rounds finishes the job by adding even more Stability and a splash of Range. Plus, the bullets now ricochet.

The first column of perks for Synchronized Roulette isn’t great, but the best option is Pulse Monitor. This perk automatically reloads Synchronic Roulette when you are wounded which is huge because the Reload Speed on Synchronic Roulette isn’t great. Also, you’ll get +50 to Handling when wounded which is another area that Synchronic Roulette needs help in.

The second column of perks for Synchronic Roulette is amazing, but in general, the best PvE pick is Hatchling, especially if you want to maximize your Strand Warlock build. Hatchling spawns a Threadling on precision final blows.

Synchronic Roulette PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Envious Assassin

Perk 2: Target Lock/Pugilist

While Synchronic Roulette excels in PvE, it also does well in PvP with the right God Roll. Like the PvE build, the objective is to bring the Recoil down and the Stability up as well as improve the Reload Speed.

We start with Smallbore because it’s the best barrel to improve range and stability, two of the key stats for PvP. From there, Ricochet Rounds continues to up the Stability and Range. With these two attachments, Synchronic Roulette will have a +12 to Range and a +17 to Stability.

The best first perk for Synchronic Roulette for the PvP build is Envious Assassin because it flows ammo to Synchronic Roulette after getting kills with your other weapons. This is a great alternative to reloading since the reload on this weapon isn’t the best.

Finally, Target Lock can be a great perk for PvP as it increases the damage deal the longer you hit your target. If you’re interested in making an up close and personal Melee build, Pugilist is the best perk as it grants Melee energy on Synchronic Roulette final blows and improves the gun’s Handling after dealing Melee damage.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023