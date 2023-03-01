Destiny 2 Dimensional Hypotrochoid God Roll: Best Perks for PvP and PvE

Image: Bungie

The Dimensional Hypotrochoid is a Power Stasis Grenade Launcher introduced in Destiny 2 Lightfall. You’ll earn it as you progress through the Lightfall campaign. You’ll likely want to extract five patterns of Dimensional Hypotrochoid since it is such a good weapon in Destiny 2.

What makes Dimensional Hypotrochoid so good is that it has a Compressed Wave Frame which makes its projectiles launch a wave of Stasis damage along the ground. Not only is this fun, but it is also extremely effective in PvP and PVE, especially with the right God Roll.

Lastly, the Dimensional Hypotrochoid always has Nanotech Tracer Rockets for its Basic Origin Trait. This means that it fires a micro-rocket after landing multiple hits. Here are the basic stats of Dimensional Hypotrochoid in Destiny 2:

Blast Radius: 50

50 Velocity: 33

33 Stability: 40

40 Handling: 42

42 Reload Speed: 42

Dimensional Hypotrochoid PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

Perk 1: Stats For All

Perk 2: One For All

The key to making a great Dimensional Hypotrochoid PvE God Roll is making the blast radius and velocity higher. Recoil, stability, and handling don’t matter as much with the Dimensional Hypotrochoid PvE God Roll, so Volatile Launch and High-Velocity Rounds are your must-picks.

Volatile Launch will decrease the velocity and handling slightly but give you a 15-point boost to blast radius. High-Velocity Rounds has no negatives and increases your velocity and reload speed by 10.

There are several good Dimensional Hypotrochoid PvE God Roll options when it comes to perks, but the best combination is Stats For All and One For All.

With both of these perks, you need to hit three separate enemies to proc. This isn’t a hard thing to do — and is actually what you want to do — so having Stats For All and One For All together is perfect.

Stats For All grants you 35 to reload speed, 35 to range, 10 to stability, and 10 to handling for 10 seconds when enabled. One For All grants you a 35% increase in damage for 10 seconds when enabled. It’s really a match made in heaven.

Dimensional Hypotrochoid PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

Perk 1: Field Prep

Perk 2: Chain Reaction

The Dimensional Hypotrochoid PvP God Roll has the same barrel and magazine choices as the PvE God Roll. And it’s for the exact same reasons. Oddly enough, Dimensional Hypotrochoid only has two magazine options, but that said, the best options are Volatile Launch and High-Velocity Rounds.

The best first perk for the Dimensional Hypotrochoid PvP God Roll is Field Prep. This perk increases the weapon’s ammo reserves and also grants a faster reload speed and ready and stow speed when crouched. With Field Prep, you can camp a hallway and let it rip when enemies come through.

The best perk for the second perk slot is Chain Reaction. This works great as a PvE perk, but also, if you want to take down multiple Guardians at a time, Chain Reaction will do that. Chain Reaction creates an elemental damage explosion after each final blow.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023