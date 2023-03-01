Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Eververse Calendar Rotation: Bright Dust Items, Exotics, and More

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, or Season 20, is here and with it is a brand new Eververse Store calendar. Each week, we know what items will be for sale with Bright Dust or Silver. While you won’t be able to extract weapon patterns through the Eververse Store, here is what is on offer during Destiny 2 Season of Defiance.

All Items in Eververse Store During Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

There are 12 weeks in total of Season of Defiance which means there are 12 Eververse Store rotations. This information is brought to us by TodayInDestiny and is subject to change, but should be correct.

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Eververse Store Week 1

Concentrated Mattergem – 200 Bright Dust

– 200 Bright Dust Glimmershard – 250 Bright Dust

– 250 Bright Dust Fiddler’s Dance Exotic Emote – 3,250 Bright Dust

– 3,250 Bright Dust Metropolitan Cutter Exotic Sparrow – 2,500 Bright Dust

– 2,500 Bright Dust Chrysallis Entrance Legendary Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

– 450 Bright Dust Butterbark Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Bruised Blush Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Victory Dance Exotic Emote – 3,250 Bright Dust

– 3,250 Bright Dust Sleek Dance Legendary Emote – 700 Bright Dust

– 700 Bright Dust August Courser Exotic Sparrow – 2,500 Bright Dust

– 2,500 Bright Dust Archangel’s Might Exotic Ship – 2,000 Bright Dust, 800 Silver

– 2,000 Bright Dust, 800 Silver Eerie Breeze Exotic Hunter Ornament – 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver

– 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver Bronze Carapace Exotic Titan Ornament – 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver

– 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver Fenghuang Exotic Warlock Ornament – 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver

– 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver Standard Bearer Exotic Weapon Ornament – 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver

– 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver Tetrahedron Projection – 1,500 Bright Dust

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Eververse Store Week 2

Concentrated Mattergem – 200 Bright Dust

– 200 Bright Dust Glimmershard – 250 Bright Dust

– 250 Bright Dust Read the Map Exotic Emote – 3,250 Bright Dust

– 3,250 Bright Dust Stardevil Predator Exotic Ship – 2,000 Bright Dust

– 2,000 Bright Dust Pyramid Entrance Legendary Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

– 450 Bright Dust Carbon Blood Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Chitin Slate Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Dubious Correlation Exotic Emote – 3,250 Bright Dust

– 3,250 Bright Dust Stow the Rings Legendary Emote – 700 Bright Dust

– 700 Bright Dust Urban Commander Exotic Sparrow – 2,500 Bright Dust

– 2,500 Bright Dust Aoki/Faas SL-65 Exotic Ship – 2,000 Bright Dust, 800 Silver

– 2,000 Bright Dust, 800 Silver R3-Treads Exotic Hunter Ornament – 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver

– 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver Belenus Boosters Exotic Titan Ornament – 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver

– 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver Leystriders Exotic Warlock Ornament – 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver

– 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver Noble Burden Exotic Weapon Ornament – 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver

– 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver Spider Projection – 1,500 Bright Dust

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Eververse Store Week 3

Concentrated Mattergem – 200 Bright Dust

– 200 Bright Dust Glimmershard – 250 Bright Dust

– 250 Bright Dust Vehement Flock Exotic Emote – 3,250 Bright Dust

– 3,250 Bright Dust Surging Cutter Exotic Sparrow – 2,500 Bright Dust

– 2,500 Bright Dust Vitreous Entrance Legendary Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

– 450 Bright Dust Seven Sisters Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Oiled Gunmetal Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Stress Ball Exotic Emote – 3,250 Bright Dust

– 3,250 Bright Dust My 10-Gallon Hat Legendary Emote – 700 Bright Dust

– 700 Bright Dust Aoki/Faas Exotic Ghost Shell – 2,850 Bright Dust

– 2,850 Bright Dust Motive Force Exotic Sparrow – 2,500 Bright Dust

– 2,500 Bright Dust Velocimancer Exotic Ship – 2,000 Bright Dust

– 2,000 Bright Dust The Knight’s Elegy – 1,250 Bright Dust

– 1,250 Bright Dust Thumbs-Down Projection – 1,500 Bright Dust

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Eververse Store Week 4

Concentrated Mattergem – 200 Bright Dust

– 200 Bright Dust Glimmershard – 250 Bright Dust

– 250 Bright Dust Trap Setting Exotic Emote – 3,250 Bright Dust

– 3,250 Bright Dust Overcharged Exotic Ghost Shell – 2,850 Bright Dust

– 2,850 Bright Dust Stasis Entrance Legendary Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

– 450 Bright Dust Lion’s Pride Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Iridescent Coral Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Pick a Card Exotic Emote – 4,250 Bright Dust, 1,200 Silver

– 4,250 Bright Dust, 1,200 Silver Limitless Subversion Grips Legendary Hunter Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver

– 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver Cogent Beat Gauntlets Legendary Titan Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver

– 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver Technologic Gloves Legendary Warlock Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver

– 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver Wanderer’s Exotic Ghost Shell – 2,850 Bright Dust

– 2,850 Bright Dust The Lone Wolf Exotic Sparrow – 2,500 Bright Dust

– 2,500 Bright Dust Prometheus Osp Exotic Ship – 2,000 Bright Dust

– 2,000 Bright Dust Blooming Gilt Exotic Weapon Ornament – 1,250 Bright Dust

– 1,250 Bright Dust Infinity Door Projection – 1,500 Bright Dust

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Eververse Store Week 5

Concentrated Mattergem – 200 Bright Dust

– 200 Bright Dust Glimmershard – 250 Bright Dust

– 250 Bright Dust Right This Way Rare Emote – 400 Bright Dust, 200 Silver

– 400 Bright Dust, 200 Silver Credence Legendary Weapon Ornament – 700 Bright Dust

– 700 Bright Dust Heartbreaking Entrance Legendary Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

– 450 Bright Dust Biolume Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Jungle Viper Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Disciple’s Judgement Exotic Emote – 3,250 Bright Dust

– 3,250 Bright Dust Limitless Subversion Cloak Legendary Hunter Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver

– 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver Cogent Beat Mark Legendary Titan Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver

– 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver Technologic Bond Legendary Warlock Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver

– 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver Celestial Exotic Ghost Shell – 2,850 Bright Dust

– 2,850 Bright Dust All-Terrain Explorer Exotic Sparrow – 2,500 Bright Dust

– 2,500 Bright Dust Callisto Lancer Exotic Ship – 2,000 Bright Dust, 800 Silver

– 2,000 Bright Dust, 800 Silver Karesansui Exotic Weapon Ornament – 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver

– 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver Riven Projection – 1,500 Bright Dust

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Eververse Store Week 6

Concentrated Mattergem – 200 Bright Dust

– 200 Bright Dust Glimmershard – 250 Bright Dust

– 250 Bright Dust Can’t Go On Rare Emote – 400 Bright Dust, 200 Silver

– 400 Bright Dust, 200 Silver Exotech Exotic Ghost Shell – 2,850 Bright Dust

– 2,850 Bright Dust Ketch Flight Entrance Legendary Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

– 450 Bright Dust Laguna Cruiser Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Polished Sea Stone Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Arcade Games Exotic Emote – 4,250 Bright Dust, 1,200 Silver

– 4,250 Bright Dust, 1,200 Silver Limitless Subversion Strides Legendary Hunter Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver

– 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver Cogent Beat Greaves Legendary Titan Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver

– 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver Technologic Boots Legendary Warlock Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver

– 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver Kit Exotic Ghost Shell – 2,850 Bright Dust

– 2,850 Bright Dust Blind Faith Legendary Weapon Ornament – 700 Bright Dust

– 700 Bright Dust Exohelian Exotic Ship – 2,000 Bright Dust

– 2,000 Bright Dust Shiro’s Watch Exotic Weapon Ornament – 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver

– 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver Magic Trick Projection – 1,500 Bright Dust

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Eververse Store Week 7

Concentrated Mattergem – 200 Bright Dust

– 200 Bright Dust Glimmershard – 250 Bright Dust

– 250 Bright Dust Spray and Pray Exotic Emote – 3,250 Bright Dust, 1,000 Silver

– 3,250 Bright Dust, 1,000 Silver Archon Prime Exotic Weapon Ornament – 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver

– 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver Daito Entrance Legendary Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

– 450 Bright Dust Springtide Faint Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Welded Brass Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Simon Says Exotic Emote – 3,250 Bright Dust

– 3,250 Bright Dust Come at Me Rare Emote – 400 Bright Dust, 200 Silver

– 400 Bright Dust, 200 Silver Clean Lines Exotic Ghost Shell – 2,850 Bright Dust, 600 Silver

– 2,850 Bright Dust, 600 Silver Doubt Legendary Weapon Ornament – 700 Bright Dust

– 700 Bright Dust Seidr Exotic Hunter Ornament – 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver

– 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver Augmented Auspice Exotic Titan Ornament – 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver

– 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver Occisor Draconum Exotic Warlock Ornament – 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver

– 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver Omnipotentia Exotic Weapon Ornament – 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver

– 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver Spicy Ramen Projection – 1,500 Bright Dust

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Eververse Store Week 8

Concentrated Mattergem – 200 Bright Dust

– 200 Bright Dust Glimmershard – 250 Bright Dust

– 250 Bright Dust Quick Cardio Legendary Emote – 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver

– 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver Lucid Dream Exotic Sparrow – 2,500 Bright Dust, 800 Silver

– 2,500 Bright Dust, 800 Silver Lattice Entrance Legendary Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

– 450 Bright Dust Time-Honored Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Grayscale Undergrowth Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Touch Grass Exotic Emote – 3,250 Bright Dust, 1,000 Silver

– 3,250 Bright Dust, 1,000 Silver Limitless Subversion Vest Legendary Hunter Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver

– 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver Cogent Beat Plate Legendary Titan Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver

– 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver Technologic Robes Legendary Warlock Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver

– 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver Sweeper Exotic Ghost Shell – 2,850 Bright Dust, 600 Silver

– 2,850 Bright Dust, 600 Silver Sweeper Simulant Exotic Sparrow – 2,500 Bright Dust, 800 Silver

– 2,500 Bright Dust, 800 Silver Gilded Prowler Exotic Ship – 2,000 Bright Dust

– 2,000 Bright Dust Whaler’s Whim Exotic Weapon Ornament – 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver

– 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver Side Eye Trick Projection – 1,500 Bright Dust

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Eververse Store Week 9

Concentrated Mattergem – 200 Bright Dust

– 200 Bright Dust Glimmershard – 250 Bright Dust

– 250 Bright Dust Flamenco Legendary Emote – 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver

– 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver Calyptra Exotic Weapon Ornament – 1,250 Bright Dust

– 1,250 Bright Dust Shadow Legion Entrance Legendary Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

– 450 Bright Dust Erebos Glance Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Circadian Chill Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Mandolin-Sistence Emote – 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver

– 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver Limitless Subversion Casque Legendary Hunter Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver

– 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver Cogent Beat Helm Legendary Titan Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver

– 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver Technologic Hood Legendary Warlock Ornament – 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver

– 1,200 Bright Dust. 1,500 Silver Vice Cruiser Exotic Sparrow – 2,500 Bright Dust, 800 Silver

– 2,500 Bright Dust, 800 Silver Synthowl Exotic Ship – 2,000 Bright Dust

– 2,000 Bright Dust Acolyte’s Ambition Exotic Hunter Ornament – 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver

– 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver Hjordrimul Exotic Titan Ornament – 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver

– 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver Phoenix Renascence Exotic Warlock Ornament – 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver

– 1,500 Bright Dust, 600 Silver Calefactor Exotic Weapon Ornament – 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver

– 1,250 Bright Dust, 700 Silver Eramis Trick Projection – 1,500 Bright Dust

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Eververse Store Week 10

Concentrated Mattergem – 200 Bright Dust

– 200 Bright Dust Glimmershard – 250 Bright Dust

– 250 Bright Dust Stand On Exotic Emote – 3,250 Bright Dust, 1,000 Silver

– 3,250 Bright Dust, 1,000 Silver Free Throw Rare Emote – 400 Bright Dust

– 400 Bright Dust Cyber Class Entrance Legendary Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

– 450 Bright Dust Up For Grabs Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Byzantium Lotus Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Represent Exotic Emote – 3,250 Bright Dust, 1,000 Silver

– 3,250 Bright Dust, 1,000 Silver Low Score Legendary Emote – 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver

– 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver #Sponsored Exotic Ghost Shell – 2,850 Bright Dust

– 2,850 Bright Dust Shadow Box Exotic Sparrow – 2,500 Bright Dust

– 2,500 Bright Dust Stygian Courser Exotic Ship – 2,000 Bright Dust

– 2,000 Bright Dust Clast of Its Own Exotic Weapon Ornament – 1,250 Bright Dust

– 1,250 Bright Dust Gold Medal Projection – 1,500 Bright Dust

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Eververse Store Week 11

Concentrated Mattergem – 200 Bright Dust

– 200 Bright Dust Glimmershard – 250 Bright Dust

– 250 Bright Dust Reigning Champion Exotic Emote – 3,250 Bright Dust, 1,000 Silver

– 3,250 Bright Dust, 1,000 Silver Plush Exotic Ghost Shell – 2,850 Bright Dust, 600 Silver

– 2,850 Bright Dust, 600 Silver Cherry Blossom Entrance Legendary Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

– 450 Bright Dust Rivalry White Sand Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Golden Age Wine Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Curling Shuffle Exotic Emote – 4,250 Bright Dust, 1,200 Silver

– 4,250 Bright Dust, 1,200 Silver Weight Lifter Legendary Emote – 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver

– 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver High Score Legendary Emote – 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver

– 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver Champion Exotic Ghost Shell – 2,850 Bright Dust

– 2,850 Bright Dust Vie For Glory Exotic Sparrow – 2,500 Bright Dust

– 2,500 Bright Dust Victor’s Palanquin Exotic Ship – 2,000 Bright Dust, 800 Silver

– 2,000 Bright Dust, 800 Silver Guardian Games Projection – 1,500 Bright Dust

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Eververse Store Week 12

Concentrated Mattergem – 200 Bright Dust

– 200 Bright Dust Glimmershard – 250 Bright Dust

– 250 Bright Dust Torch Light Exotic Emote – 3,250 Bright Dust, 1,000 Silver

– 3,250 Bright Dust, 1,000 Silver Triple Bogey Exotic Sparrow – 2,500 Bright Dust, 800 Silver

– 2,500 Bright Dust, 800 Silver Contender’s Entrance Legendary Transmat Effect – 450 Bright Dust

– 450 Bright Dust Photo Finish Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Vibrant Medusa Legendary Shader – 300 Bright Dust

– 300 Bright Dust Gladiantor’s Blows Exotic Emote – 4,250 Bright Dust, 1,200 Silver

– 4,250 Bright Dust, 1,200 Silver Power Lift Legendary Emote – 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver

– 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver High Score Legendary Emote – 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver

– 700 Bright Dust, 500 Silver Tug-Of-War Ghost Shell – 2,850 Bright Dust

– 2,850 Bright Dust Pistol Pose Exotic Sparrow – 2,500 Bright Dust

– 2,500 Bright Dust Victory Herald Exotic Ship – 2,000 Bright Dust, 800 Silver

– 2,000 Bright Dust, 800 Silver Triumphant Exotic Weapon Ornament – 1,250 Bright Dust

– 1,250 Bright Dust Trophy Projection – 1,500 Bright Dust

And that is the entire Eververse Store calendar in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance. If you want shaders and don’t want to spend Bright Dust, check out the new way to get shaders.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023