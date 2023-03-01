How to Use Grapple Points in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The long-awaited grapple ability has finally been added to Destiny 2 with Lightfall and Strand. Players have been teased about this ability but never really had any clarification on how it works. Now that they are able to swing through the streets of Neonuma, many are confused about how the grapple points work. Let’s go over the grapple points in Destiny 2.

How Grapple Points Work in Destiny 2

The grapple ability in Destiny 2 is something that players have been waiting for ever since it was teased alongside Lightfall last year. Now that they finally have it, everyone is excited to see how it works in the new Neonuma location.

However, something that players quickly noticed was these orbs of strand floating in the sky throughout Neonuma and many of the missions that you play in the campaign. These orbs are grapple points that you can use with the new Strand subclass.

While you don’t have to grapple to an orb in order to send yourself flying, you might want to try and use them when available. Grappling normally will consume your grapple charge and leave you ground-bound until you get the grapple back.

However, if you use a grapple point with your grapple ability, it will not consume your grapple charge. Leaving you free to swing across any number of grapple points until you want to land. Combine these points with the increased melee damage you get out of a grapple and you have some solid damage strats with them.

Why Does Every Mission in Lightfall Have Grapple Points?

Since you won’t be able to unlock Strand for yourself until you finish the full campaign, many players are a bit confused when they enter a mission and see grapple points in sight. This makes you think that you will be able to get Strand somewhere nearby. However, this is not the case.

These grapple points are put in missions so you can use them when you come back into the missions with Strand in the future. Many of the campaign missions are meant to be replayed in order to earn some high-tier loot and as such need to be accessible to Strand users.

So while it may be a bit sad that you can’t use Strand in every mission in Lightfall, you can be excited to come back to missions and swing through them later on to get some good gear.

Before you replay any of the missions, you will want to make sure that you have unlocked Strand to take advantage of these grapple points. You can also boost through the campaign and come back later with Strand to experience it that way if you want.

