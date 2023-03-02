Best Lightfall Warlock Builds for Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Warlocks are in a really great spot right now in Destiny 2 Lgithfall with the amount of viable and fun builds they can make. This guide will focus on three unique Warlock builds that are some of the best in Lightfall. While Warlocks still thrive in PvE content in Destiny 2, many of these builds can be taken to PvE settings as well.

Best Warlock Builds in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Solar Well of Radiance Fusion Grenade Warlock Build

Super – Well of Radiance

– Well of Radiance Class Ability – Empowering Rift

– Empowering Rift Melee – Celestial Fire/Incinerator Snap

– Celestial Fire/Incinerator Snap Grenade – Fusion Grenade

– Fusion Grenade Aspects – Heat Rises, Touch of Flame

– Heat Rises, Touch of Flame Fragments – Ember of Char, Ember of Eruption, Ember of Resolve, Ember of Ashes

– Ember of Char, Ember of Eruption, Ember of Resolve, Ember of Ashes Exotics – Starfire Protocol

The reigning champion in Destiny 2 Lightfall is the Warlock Solar Well of Radiance build. This build requires the Starfire Protocol Exotic Chest armor as it gives you an extra Fusion Grenade and grants Rift energy on Grenade final blows. When dealing damage inside your Empowering Rift, your Grenade energy will rapidly increase, which creates an unbeatable loop of Fusion Grenade kills and Rift usage.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The chosen Fragments for this build revolve around Scorch and Ignite as those keywords will allow you to deal the most damage. However, another crucial Fragment is Ember of Resolve, which is a new Lightfall Fragment. This Fragment Cures you on Solar Grenade final blows which is huge for this build.

On top of that, Well of Radiance remains a necessity when playing Raids and Dungeons as it adds weapon damage and healing to everyone inside it. While it may not be the most fun to play, the Fusion Grenade Well of Radiance Warlock build is still the best in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Related: Destiny 2 Lightfall Power Leveling Guide: How to Reach 1810 Fast

Arc Soul Warlock Build

Super – Stormtrance

– Stormtrance Class Ability – Healing Rift

– Healing Rift Melee – Chain Lightning

– Chain Lightning Grenade – Flashbang Grenade

– Flashbang Grenade Aspects – Arc Soul, Electrostatic Mind

– Arc Soul, Electrostatic Mind Fragments – Spark of Discharge, Spark of Ions, Spark of Amplitude, Spark of Resistance

– Spark of Discharge, Spark of Ions, Spark of Amplitude, Spark of Resistance Exotics – Getaway Artist

A fairly new and definitely slept-on Warlock Build in Lightfall is the Arc Soul Warlock. To create this build, you need to have Getaway Artist as it allows you to consume your grenade to create an Arc Soul and you’ll become Amplified. Arc Souls are autonomous turrets that deal a lot of consistent damage to enemies.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While the Flashbang Grenade isn’t the most flashy (pun not intended), it is the Grenade with the lowest cooldown which is exactly what we want if we are going to be consuming it as often as possible. As a bonus, Blind now stuns Unstoppable Champions.

The Arc Fragments aren’t great, but with the ones highlighted above, you’ll generate a constant flow of Ionic Traces back to you by defeating targets, especially with an Arc weapon like Brigand’s Law with Voltshot. And the cherry on top is that with the Arc Soul Aspect, you can grant your ally Guardians their own Arc Soul companions.

Strand Threadling Army Warlock Build

Super – Needlestorm

– Needlestorm Class Ability – Healing Rift

– Healing Rift Melee – Arcane Needle

– Arcane Needle Grenade – Grapple

– Grapple Aspects – Weaver’s Call, Mindspun Invocation

– Weaver’s Call, Mindspun Invocation Fragments – Thread of Generation, Thread of Evolution, Thread of Rebirth, Thread of Finality

– Thread of Generation, Thread of Evolution, Thread of Rebirth, Thread of Finality Exotics – Swarmers

While Strand is the newest subclass, the Threadling Warlock build has some potential. Though it remains TBD on if it is one of the best Warlock builds, if you want to have fun with Strand, here’s the best Warlock build for it.

We know that Needlestorm, Arcane Needle, Weaver’s Call, and Mindspun Invocation are the only options, so working with that, using the Grapple is great because it’s the most fun Grenade option and it spawns three Threadlings when you perform a successful Grapple melee.

While most of the Fragments are locked behind getting Strand Meditation and waiting for the Root of Nightmares Raid, ultimately, the best Threadling Fragments are Thread of Generation because dealing any kind of damage generates grenade energy, Thread of Evolution as it allows your Threadlings to travel farther and hit harder, Thread of Rebirth as it can create a Threadling from Strand weapon final blows, and Thread of Finality as it creates Threadlings after Finishers.

Warlocks are unique because Threadlings they create will return to them and, if collected in time, will perch, meaning they will rest and wait for the next enemy that shows up. Because of this, the Threadling Warlock build is a lot of fun and can be very successful.

On top of everything, the new Swarmers Exotic boots give your Threadlings Unravel when they hit enemies and destroying a Tangle can create a Threadling. With all of this Threadling goodness, this Strand Warlock is a force to be reckoned with.

Of course, there are other great Warlock builds to be had in Lightfall. Void is still one of the best subclasses and Warlocks use it very well. Stasis is also powerful in its own right, especially with the newVerglas Curve Exotic Bow paired with the Osmiomancy Gloves. Have fun with these builds and be sure to save them to a Loadout slot.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023