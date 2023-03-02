Destiny 2 Lightfall Power Leveling Guide: How to Reach 1810 Fast

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destiny 2 players will be busy working their way through all of the various new additions to the game and many will be on the hunt for extra power. No matter what you plan on doing with your guardian during the year you will want to make sure your power level is in tip-top shape. This article will take you through the best ways to reach the max power level fast in Destiny 2.

Best Ways to Reach Max Power Level Fast in Destiny 2 Lightfall

There are many ways in which you can gain a lot of power fast in Destiny 2. Usually, you will want to stick to high-difficulty activities such as Grandmaster Nightfalls but there are plenty of other options available to you. Listed below are some of the best ways to level up fast.

Complete Grandmaster Nightfalls for High-Power Level Gear including Pinnacle Gear Pieces

for High-Power Level Gear including Pinnacle Gear Pieces Play Crucible Matches to level up your rank for Powerful Gear Rank Rewards

for Powerful Gear Rank Rewards Work through the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign on Legendary difficulty for bonus rewards

for bonus rewards Play through the Root of Nightmares Raid when you can

when you can Decode any Prime Engrams you find

you find Take part in the Defiant Battlegrounds mode

mode Complete any other weekly activities/Bounties available to you

What is the Difference Between a Pinnacle Cap and a Hard Cap in Destiny 2?

The Pinnacle Cap is the major power level cap for players through the current expansions and/or season. You will only be able to reach it by gaining Pinnacle gear which you can then equip or infuse with something else first.

The Hard Cap on the other hand is the main Power Level cap you reach by getting Powerful gear in the game whether through strikes, the crucible, or otherwise. This cap comes after the soft cap which is the main cap below that. It can be confusing to navigate the terms at first — the best way to think about it is that the Hard Cap is always where you want your Power Level to be at or above for new activities.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023