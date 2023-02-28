How to Get the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst in Destiny 2 and What It Does

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 has an array of exotic Catalysts for you to improve your most powerful gear with even more in the game. Quicksilver is an excellent exotic to have within your arsenal so if you are planning to use it on a frequent basis — a catalyst for it will come in mighty handy. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst in Destiny 2.

Getting the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst in Destiny 2

In order to get the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst you will have to complete the ‘Any Data Port in a Storm’ quest. It is unknown as of yet how the quest is acquired as of yet but it may be gained through general Lightfall campaign progression or completion. When you have the quest you can start working through three quest steps in order to unlock the catalyst.

A few steps of the quest require you to defeat a certain number of enemies in particular ways so you will need to spend time working on it. The most important quest step tasks have been summarised written and listed below for you to read through.

Step One: Gain 150 Data by defeating enemies in Neomuna “rapidly” with Grenades, Auto Rifles, or Grenade Launchers. However, it should be noted that using Grenade Launchers will grant more data.

by defeating enemies in Neomuna “rapidly” with Grenades, Auto Rifles, or Grenade Launchers. However, it should be noted that Step Two: Talk to Banshee-44 in the Tower.

Talk to Banshee-44 in the Tower. Step Three: Defeat 50 Enemies in Neomuna with the alternate fire mode (the Grenade Launcher) of Quicksilver Storm.

What Does the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst Do In Destiny 2

The catalyst itself will change the weapon type of Quicksilver Storm from Kinetic to Strand. You will be getting highly acquainted with the Strand element while creating the best builds with it in the game. Since the Catalyst will transform the weapon in the Strand version it will be a brilliant addition to your arsenal even more than usual.

Not only that but tangles will also be created if you get any kills as a final blow with Quicksilver Storm’s grenades. These final blows will likely happen fairly regularly so the catalyst is absolutely worthwhile to attempt and get.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023