Destiny 2 Volta Bracket God Roll: Best Perks for PvP and PvE

Volta Bracket is an insanely powerful Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 Lightfall that is Strand, Kinetic, and craftable. This weapon is gained just by making progress through the Lightfall campaign.

Volta Bracket has an Aggressive Frame which means it has high damage and high recoil. For a Sniper Rifle, all you need is one high damage shot and you’re golden. It also has Nanotech Tracer Rockets which is usually good, but with this weapons, it won’t ever really proc. Here are the basic stats for Volta Bracket in Destiny 2:

Impact: 90

90 Range: 72

72 Stability: 23

23 Handling: 24

24 Reload Speed: 28

Volta Bracket PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Flared Magwell

Perk 1: Envious Assassin

Perk 2: Hatchling/Explosive Payload

To get the Neomuni Souvenirs Triumph, you’ll need to get a Volta Bracket. Thankfully, the Volta Bracket PvE God Roll is really solid.

Having Arrowhead Brake is a must for Volta Bracket as it will reduce the Bounce Intensity to zero and increase the Handling by 10. The Flared Magwell offers a slight boost to Stability while increasing the Reload Speed by 15.

As for the perks, the best first perk is Envious Assassin. Since you’ll likely be using Volta Bracket to take out a few pesky enemies mid-fight, Envious Assassin transfers ammo to Volta Bracket after defeating enemies with other weapons.

Lastly, Hatchling or Explosive Payload are the go to. If you’re trying to get the best Warlock Strand build, you need Hatchling as it creates a Threadling on precision final blows or rapidly defeating targets with non-precision weapons like Grenade Launcher. Otherwise, Explosion Payload is the winner since it splits adds a 30% damage increase in PvE and splits half of the damage into explosive damage.

Volta Bracket PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Firmly Planted

Perk 2: Explosive Payload

The Volta Bracket PvP God Roll has the potential to take over Crucible. Especially paired with Exotics like Cyrtarachne’s Facade that provide Woven Mail, Volta Bracket is going to be a menace.

Like the Volta Bracket PvE God Roll, Arrowhead Brake is the preferred barrel to keep the recoil down. From there, Accurized Rounds is the PvP pick since adding even more range is key to camping those long hallways.

The best first perk for PvP is Firmly Planted. This perk gives you +30 to Handling and +20 to Stability while crouched. You’ll also see way less recoil and have much better accuracy.

For the second perk, Explosive Payload is the best otpion. While you won’t get the 30% damage bonus, the damage split into explosive damage doesn’t receive damage falloff. That said, you’ll actually deal slightly more damage with Explose Payload in PvP and have half of it be explosive which can affect nearby Guardians.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023