Destiny 2 Neomuni Souvenirs Triumph Guide: How to Get All Lightfall Gear

If you want to get the Virtual Fighter Title in Destiny 2, you’ll need to complete the Neomuni Souvenirs Triumph. This Triumph sounds fairly simple but can be pretty challenging. Especially since you’ll need to complete the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign on Legendary.

The objective for the Neomuni Souvenirs Triumph is to obtain all of the gear associated with Neomuna. You can track your progress with this by going to the Collections page and selecting the Neomuni Badge.

Here is all the Neomuni gear in Destiny 2 Lightfall and how to get them:

Foremost Vimana Exotic Ship – Earn a score of 1,400 or more from Neomuna Triumphs. you can see your active Triumph score when viewing the Neomuna Triumphs page.

– Earn a score of 1,400 or more from Neomuna Triumphs. you can see your active Triumph score when viewing the Neomuna Triumphs page. Scintillant Trajectory Shader – Acquired from Nimbus at rank 24.

– Acquired from Nimbus at rank 24. Sanctuary of Nefele – Complete all Lightfall missions on Legendary difficulty.

– Complete all Lightfall missions on Legendary difficulty. Terminal Circuit – Open Terminal Overload chests at the end of Terminal Overload activities. This will only work if you launch into the activity from the map page.

– Open Terminal Overload chests at the end of Terminal Overload activities. This will only work if you launch into the activity from the map page. Thunderhead Cover, Mask, or Helm – Acquired from Nimbus at rank 27.

– Acquired from Nimbus at rank 27. Thunderhead Gloves, Grips, or Gauntlets – Acquired from Nimbus.

– Acquired from Nimbus. Thunderhead Robes, Vest, or Plate – Acquired from Nimbus.

– Acquired from Nimbus. Thunderhead Boots, Strides, or Greaves – Acquired from Nimbus.

– Acquired from Nimbus. Thunderhead Bond, Cloak, or Mark – Acquired from Nimbus.

– Acquired from Nimbus. Winterbite Exotic Glaive – Acquired from the Strider quest.

– Acquired from the Strider quest. Final Warning Exotic Sidearm – Acquired from the Final Strand quest.

– Acquired from the Final Strand quest. Deterministic Chaos Exotic Machine Gun – Acquired from the Unfinished Business quest.

– Acquired from the Unfinished Business quest. Dimensional Hypotrochoid Legendary Grenade Launcher – Acquired from completing Lightfall campaign missions. You might also want to know what the PvP and PvE Dimensional Hypotrochoid God Roll is.

– Acquired from completing Lightfall campaign missions. You might also want to know what the PvP and PvE Dimensional Hypotrochoid God Roll is. Iterative Loop Legendary Fusion Rifle – Acquired from completing Lightfall campaign missions.

– Acquired from completing Lightfall campaign missions. Phyllotactic Spiral Legendary Pulse Rifle – Acquired from completing the From Zero… quest.

– Acquired from completing the From Zero… quest. Volta Bracket Legendary Sniper Rifle – Acquired from completing Lightfall campaign missions.

– Acquired from completing Lightfall campaign missions. Round Robin Legendary Hand Cannon – Acquired from completing the …To Hero quest.

– Acquired from completing the …To Hero quest. Circular Logic Legendary Machine Gun – Acquired from Terminal Overload drops.

– Acquired from Terminal Overload drops. Basso Ostinato Legendary Shotgun – Acquired from Terminal Overload drops.

– Acquired from Terminal Overload drops. Synchronic Roulette Legendary Submachine Gun – Acquired from Terminal Overload drops.

