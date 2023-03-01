Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you progress through the campaign missions in Destiny 2 Lightfall, you’ll get a Neomuna mission called From Zero… This is a four-part mission that can be a bit confusing if you don’t know where to go or what to do. Destiny 2 can be a confusing game, but we’ve got you covered.

How to Complete the From Zero… Quest in Destiny 2

After you receive the From Zero… mission from Nimbus, the first thing you’ll need to do is retrieve supply caches from the region chests on Neomuna. Luckily, we have a guide on where to find all nine Neomuna chests, so check that out before you proceed.

The next step of the From Zero… quest requires you to complete public events and patrols. Public events appear randomly at Liming Harbor and Ahimsa Park every few minutes. Patrols are the icons around the map that appear when you pull out your ghost.

Each public event adds 20% of progress and the patrols add around 10% to 15%. When you reach 100%, you’re ready to defeat a Shadow Legendary Trask.

How to Get to Esi Terminal in Destiny 2

Neomuna has a subregion called Esi Terminal which is on the west side of the Zephyr Concourse POI. If you put a waypoint on the From Zero… mission marker, you’ll be guided to a hallway on the west side of Zephyr Concourse. Take it to the other side.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ll arrive at Esi Terminal and be greeted by some difficult Shadow Legion enemies. You now need to take a left and then take a right down the stairs. Along the way, you’ll face loads of Shadow Legion enemies. You can run right past them if you are around the Soft Cap or clear them out one by one.

You’ll come to a dead-end area which is where you’ll see the Shadow Legion Trask. He has three bars of health, so use your Super and Heavy to take him and his companions out. When you are done, return to Nimbus.

With the From Zero… quest done, you now need to make more progress in the Lightfall campaign to get the …To Hero counter quest. With both of these quests completed, you’ll be able to acquire all of the Neomuna bounties daily from Nimbus.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023