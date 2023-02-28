Destiny 2: All Neomuna Chest Locations Map

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Neomuna is the new location introduced in Destiny 2 Lightfall and there are lots of regional chests to collect. When you aren’t worrying about long queue times, you can focus on collecting all nine Neomuna chests.

How to Find All Zephyr Concourse Chests in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The chest located in the north section of the Zephyr Concourse POI is found on the top of the red roof of the building with the plants. Get to the second-floor balcony, jump to the glass awning on the left side, and jump to the top of the red roof. You’ll find the chest here.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The chest located at the southeast of Zephyr Concourse is found in a balcony area beyond a big bottomless game. You’ll see two glass awning next to each other. The third, and the one on the left, is where this chest is. Good luck getting out (use the glass awnings).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The chest located to the west of Zephyr Concourse is locked behind a glass wall. We aren’t exactly sure how to get this one, but there is an open vent that leads to this room. Find where the vent starts and you’ll get this chest.

How to Find All Ahimsa Park Chests in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The chest located to the north of Ahimsa Park is found in a cave. Just below the cliffside, you’ll see a walkway and underground cave dug out of the hillside that you were standing on. Walk to the back of the cave and you’ll see this gold chest.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The chest located to the south of Ahimsa Park is found on a glass awning on the right side of the building. To get to it, jump onto the front ledge of the building found on the second floor. Then, jump to the first glass awning on the right side of the building. If you land that jump, you can easily land the next one and grab the chest.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The chest located just underneath Calus’s giant statue is found at the base of it in a small cave. Go to the base of the statue just behind the sharp sand hills. A small cave entrance is found here. Inside it you’ll see a lamp and, to your left, you’ll see the chest.

How to Find All Liming Harbor Chests in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The chest located to the right of the Thrilladrome Lost Sector is found just behind the two rotating fan blades. You’ll need to be careful, but you can get the chest by jumping through the blade rotations.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The chest that is located in the middle of the ship at Liming Harbor is found inside the ship. Once you are close to it on the map, you need to jump back and forth between the middle and side platforms to find the chest on the top platform.

The chest located to the west of Liming Harbor is found past the wing awnings. Jump onto the wing awnings and, when you can’t go any further, look up. It’s easier said than done, but jump through the hole in the wing awning above you and you’ll get this chest.

And that is where all nine Neomuna chests are. Of course, they might be easier to get with the best Strand builds, but that’s up to you.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023