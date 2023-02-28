How to Fix Destiny 2 Lightfall Long Queue Times

Image: Bungie

The Destiny 2 Lightfall is finally live and players are already stuck in a long queue to get into the game. This issue is always seen during major expansion launches. Given the hype behind the expansion, it’s expected that the queue times will be longer. So how does one reduce the long queue times in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

How to reduce long queue times in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Technically there’s no specific way to fix long queue times in Destiny 2 Lightfall. When you launch the game, you’ll be greeted with a message which says that the login services are being throttled due to increased traffic.

In such a situation the best bet is to wait because everyone is being placed in a queue and is being let in one by one. It’s only natural that you would want to jump into the game as soon as possible, but if you do close the game and log in after a few minutes, there’s a higher chance that you will be placed in an even longer queue.

Alternatively, you could also choose to log into Destiny 2 after an hour or so. These long queue time issues usually get sorted out within an hour or two of the expansion going live. So you could either remain in the queue and wait it out. Or you could log in at a later period of time!

If you’re getting any other error, then it’s probably because of the same issue. Everyone is trying to make their way into the game at the same time, and it’s making the server unstable. You have nothing to worry about because you’re not the only one. There are many players who are facing the same issue.

However, if you’re still facing this issue a couple of hours after launch, make sure to check out the official Bungie Help page on Twitter to see if there are any issues with the server. Bungie is usually quick to respond and a fix should be available soon.

While you’re waiting to fight off the Witness and make your way to Neomuna in search of The Veil, here are a few Strand builds you could try on your characters.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023