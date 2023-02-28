How to Defeat a Tormentor in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you start the First Contact mission in Destiny 2 Lightfall, which is the first mission of the campaign, you’ll face up against a Tormentor. At first, the Tormentor will only show you a glimpse of its power. Then, you’ll need to defeat your first Tormentor in Destiny 2. There will be many more where that came from.

Easy Method to Defeating a Tormentor in Destiny 2

To progress through the Lightfall campaign, you’ll need to know how to defeat the Tormentors. The Tormentors are the Witness’s minions and as such are extremely powerful. If you aren’t careful, you’ll get one-shot pretty easily even on the normal difficulty.

To defeat Tormentors, aim for the yellow parts. Tormentors are invulnerable to all damage until you’ve broken their yellow armor. Once you’ve cracked the yellow armor on the left and right shoulders of the Tormentor, you can continue to deal damage.

The Tormentor has a lot of health and has very powerful attacks. You’ll want to be more careful with Tormentors as their physical attacks can kill you in one shot, so keep your distance. If the Tormentor charges at you, make sure to jump away.

Take your time with Tormentors. Keep consistent fire on their chest as it is their weak point. Use your Power weapon to deal as much damage as you can as quickly as you can. Also, use your abilities as long as they keep you away from the Tormentor’s attacks.

The attacks you’ll want to avoid the most are the Tormentor’s ground pound and his Void grasp. The ground pound has enough force to kill you immediately, so when the Tormentor goes into the air, make sure to jump away. When the Tormentor charges you with a Void hand, jump away or else you’ll get crushed.

If you’re patient and have the best Strand build, you can defeat the Tormentor and be ready for even harder challenges.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023