Destiny 2 Lightfall Campaign Difficulty: Should You Choose Legendary or Normal?

Destiny 2 has plenty of missions to tackle and in the Lightfall expansion, you will be wanting to choose a difficulty and work your way through the story if you haven’t already. Actually selecting a difficulty can be a challenging choice to make for players. Thankfully this article will take you through everything you need to know about what the best Destiny 2 Lightfall Campaign difficulty will be for you.

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall Campaign Difficulty

We would recommend you choose the normal difficulty for your first run-through of the campaign. You will always be able to get a chance at playing through the story missions on Legendary difficulty another time. Selecting Normal difficulty means that you will get a balanced playthrough — without having to fear for your character’s life every few seconds while listening to an interesting dialogue moment.

However, if you are someone who wants to be put through brutal paces right away then Legendary difficulty is of course always an option. Many players choose this mode because it does indeed offer them a deeper sense of satisfaction when they complete challenging missions with the mode. As with many games, sometimes toughness isn’t always a bad thing and instead can be a great feature.

Are There Any Bonuses For Completing Lightfall Missions on Legendary Difficulty?

Yes, if you plan on playing through the Lightfall Campaign with Legendary activated then you will get more rewards than a normal playthrough. Although you should still be aware that enemies will be much more difficult and your power level will actually be capped while playing through each of the missions.

No matter what difficulty you decide to select, you will be able to happily listen to the Lightfall soundtrack while you are making your way through the story missions. With lots to explore and new challenges to be had, you have the opportunity to test your limits with Lightfall.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023