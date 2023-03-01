Destiny 2: Why Are Some Enemies on Neomuna Invulnerable? All Enemy Ranks, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destiny 2 Lightfall has brought us to Neomuna and, for some reason, the enemies here are a lot harder. We knew Bungie was increasing the difficulty, but not by this much. Here’s why some enemies on Neomuna are invulnerable and what each enemy rank means in Destiny 2.

Why Are Enemies Invulnerable in Destiny 2?

Regardless of the Lightfall campaign difficulty you choose, the enemies you encounter on Neomuna are oftentimes invulnerable or extremely hard to kill. There’s a reason for that.

The reason enemies are invulnerable in Destiny 2 Lightfall is because your Power Level is too low. If you are shooting at an enemy and it says “invulnerable,” the only thing you can do is leave the area and return when you have reached the Soft Cap.

All Guardians start Lightfall off at 1600 Power Level. Since the Soft Cap is 1750, you’ll need to either equip new gear you find or use Upgrade Modules to dissolve the new gear’s Power Level into your old gear.

All Enemy Ranks in Destiny 2

Next to enemy health bars, you’ll see a symbol. These symbols, or ranks, denote how tough the enemy is. Here are all of the enemy ranks in Destiny 2:

?? – These enemies are invulnerable to your attacks. Their attacks deal a lot of damage.

– These enemies are invulnerable to your attacks. Their attacks deal a lot of damage. Skull – These enemies are hard to defeat, but not impossible. They deal less damage, but still can pack a punch.

– These enemies are hard to defeat, but not impossible. They deal less damage, but still can pack a punch. Sword – These enemies provide a challenge, but are more easily defeated. Their attacks are manageable.

And that is why the enemies you face when you are trying to find all of the Neomuna chests are invulnerable or kill you in, like, two shots. You need to continue through the Lightfall campaign to get better gear which will boost your Power Level.

Once your Power Level is high enough, you can return to those ?? enemies and they will now be Sword or lower. Give them a taste of their own medicine.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023