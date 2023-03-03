Destiny 2 Terminal Overload Glitch: How to Farm Lightfall Deepsight Weapons and Neomuna Rank Quickly

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destiny 2 Lightfall has a new activity on Neomuna called Terminal Overload. If you want to complete the Neomuni Souvenirs Triumph and collect all the Lightfall red border weapons quickly, you’ll want to know how to perform the Terminal Overload glitch in Destiny 2.

How to Perform the Terminal Overload Glitch in Destiny 2

There are two parts to the Terminal Overload glitch in Destiny 2. To do the first part, all you need to do is load into a Terminal Overload activity through the Neomuna map.

Once you’ve loaded in, look at which step and how many Guardians are working on the Terminal Overload activity. If there are multiple Guardians and the Terminal Overload activity is on step two or three, you can join them and get the rewards at the end of the activity much quicker.

If you lead into a Terminal Overload activity and there are no Guardians around and the activity hasn’t started, open your Neomuna map and launch into a new Terminal Overload activity. Do this until you find an activity that’s on step two or three.

The second part of the Terminal Overload glitch allows you to get more loot than you should be able to. Two chests appear at the end of the Terminal Overload activity: one normal chest and one that opens with a Terminal Overload Key.

After opening both or just the normal chest, get on your sparrow and exit the POI. The second you cross over into the other POI, turn back and you’ll be able to loot the Terminal Overload chests again. You can do this again with the other POI (since Neomuna has three) to potentially open the Terminal Overload chests three times.

By doing this, you’ll be farming Deepsight Lightfall weapons and increasing your Neomuna Rank extremely quickly. There is no news on Bungie patching this, so exploit it for as long as you can.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023