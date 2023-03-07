How to Get Defiant Keys in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Defiant Keys are one of the many items on offer for players throughout Destiny 2, and you’ll rely on it due to being one of the newest currencies and gateways to unlock the chest at the end of Defiant Battlegrounds. Therefore, you’ll need to know precisely how to get ahold of Defiant Keys if you want to access some valuable rewards.

Luckily, there are several ways to find and collect Defiant Keys to unlock the all-important chests during your playthrough and access additional rewards, so you shouldn’t have to go running around desperately trying to find them. Instead, completing several activities and missions will reward any eager player with this currency, so read on to find out which tasks to aim for to farm this item.

Where to Find Defiant Keys in Destiny 2

Completing various activities within Destiny 2 will enhance your chances of coming across Defiant Keys, which includes completing Lightfall Campaign missions and Gambit and Crucible matches. Given that you’re active in the game, you should have a pretty big shot at unlocking these keys. The following list states each thing you can do to receive Defiant Keys.

Lightfall Campaign mission

Vanguard Ops

Terminal Overload in Namura

Gambit and Crucible Matches

Raids

Unfortunately, there’s no way to guarantee that Defiant Keys will drop from completing these things, so you’ll more than likely need to re-do a number of tasks to get a decent amount of keys to then unlock the necessary chests, but if you’re in the process of unlocking the Pinnacle Gear, you’ll be taking part in Gambit and Crucible matches anyway.

Unfortunately, Defiant Keys don’t appear to drop from the Defiant Battleground activities. Although it would be convenient to receive the keys you need to unlock the chest at the end of the match, but at least there are numerous ways you can get ahold of them to save the need to repeat a single process time and time again.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023