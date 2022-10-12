Cry Mutiny is the Destiny 2 Season 18 Ritual weapon. Cry Mutiny is an excellent grenade launcher, especially for Solar 3.0 builds because it is Solar and can have the Incandescent perk. Once you have gotten Cry Mutiny from any of the three Vendors—Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit—you’ll then be able to get the Cry Mutiny ornament. Here is how to get the Cry Mutiny Gambit ornament in Destiny 2.

How to Get the Gambit Ornament for Cry Mutiny in Destiny 2

To get the Gambit Cry Mutiny ornament in Destiny 2, you need to reach Gambit rank 32. Once you reach Gambit rank 16, you’ll get a Cry Mutiny and be able to reset. You’ll also get an Ascendant Shard. When you reach Gambit rank 16 a second time, you’ll get the Cry Mutiny Gambit ornament.

Getting the Gambit Cry Mutiny ornament is a Season of Plunder Week 8 challenge. The challenge is called “Intended Mischief” and will grant you 100,000 XP and a handful of Bright Dust.

The honest truth is that getting the Gambit ornament for Cry Mutiny is a grind. Resetting your rank once is a challenge, but doing it twice is a hassle.

How to Rank Up in Gambit Quickly in Destiny 2

The fastest way to rank up in Gambit is by playing and winning consecutive matches and playing during double XP weeks.

To rank up fast in Gambit, all you need to do is play and win a bunch of Gambit activities. The better your win streak, the more reputation you’ll earn towards ranking up.

You also need to watch for double XP weeks that boost the reputation you get when playing specific game modes. When a Gambit double XP week happens, get in there and grind as much as possible.

A common misconception is that Vendor-specific Bounties reward reputation, the XP needed to rank up. Reputation is for ranking up a Vendor and XP is for leveling up your Season Pass. So, no, Bounties do not help you rank up faster.

And that is how to get the Gambit ornament for the Cry Mutiny in Destiny 2. If you’re looking for more helpful guides, news, and more, visit our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.