Try This Insane Incandescent Weaver’s Trance Build in Destiny 2 Before It’s Too Late

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

People are obsessing over Weaver’s Trance right now in Destiny 2 because of its deadly implications when paired with an Incandescent and Necrotic Grip. This unbelievably deadly combo is likely a Destiny 2 bug that Bungie will patch soon, but enjoy it while it lasts!

How to Create the Weaver’s Trance Incandescent Necrotic Grip Build in Destiny 2

While the best Strand Warlock build focuses on Threadlings, Weaver’s Trance might change that. Weaver’s Trance is a Strand Warlock feature found in the Mindspun Invocation Aspect.

When you consume your Shackle Grenade, you’ll activate Weaver’s Trance which causes Suspending detonations on final blows when active.

But for some reason, Glaives with Incandescent, like Judgement of Kelgorath, have their Incandescent proc with Weaver’s Trance Suspend on melee final blows to create a massive blast of ad-clearing damage. See a video of it for yourself below.

People are suggesting that if you pair Necrotic Grip with an Incandescent Glaive while Weaver’s Trance is active, you can add poison damage into the mix. Necrotic Grip is a Warlock Exotic Arm that adds poison to any type of melee attack. It’s a bit overkill, but it is absolutely awesome.

Aside from using a Glaive with Incandescent, if you pair the Vexcalibur Exotic Glaive, you can proc the Weaver’s Trance and Necrotic Grip debuffs to enemies while giving yourself a Void Overshield that will also grant your melee attacks more damage. Woof.

Honestly, this build is completely broken and Bungie will most likely patch it as soon as they can, but the question is: will they be able to patch this broken build before the Root of Nightmares Raid goes live? Will we see this Weaver’s Trance build in the World’s First race? We’ll have to wait and see.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023