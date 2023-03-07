Best Strand Titan Build in Destiny 2 Lightfall

While the best Strand Warlock build focuses on Threadlings, the best Strand Titan build in Destiny 2 focuses on Woven Mail and Suspend. With the best Fragments paired with the best mods and Exotics, you can create the best Strand Titan build in Destiny 2.

Related: Destiny 2 Strand: The Best Builds for Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks

All Aspects and Fragments for Strand Titan Builds in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Strand Titan Aspects Into the Fray: Whenever a Titan destroys a Tangle, they and their allies will receive Woven Mail. When covered with Woven Mail, not only will the Titans take reduced damage, but their melee regeneration rate will increase as well. Drengr’s Lash: When a Titan deploys their Class Ability, they’ll send forth a ripple in reality, Suspending all targets caught within the radius.

Strand Titan Fragments Thread of Mind – Defeating Suspended enemies grants Class Ability energy. Thread of Wisdom – Defeating Suspended enemies with precision final blows creates an Orb of Power. Thread of Transmutation – While you have Woven Mail, weapon final blows create a Tangle. +10 Strength. Thread of Continuity – Suspend, Unravel, and Sever applied to enemies have increased duration. +10 Strength.



After brushing up on the Strand Titan’s abilities, you’ll know that the two required Aspects are Into the Fray and Drengr’s Lash. These Aspects revolve around Woven Mail when Tangles are destroyed and Suspending enemies with the Class Ability.

With that in might, Thread of Mind is essential since you’ll be using your Class Ability a lot to Suspend targets. Thread of Transmutation is the next required Strand Fragment since it will create more Tangles when you have Woven Mail and Into the Fray already grants you Woven Mail when Tangles are destroyed.

Thread of Wisdom creates Orbs of Power after precision final blows to Suspended enemies which is great for Armor Charge mods. Lastly, Thread of Continuity keeps your Suspended enemies Suspended for longer and grants a passive +10 to Strength. With these Strand Fragments, you have the best base for the best Strand Titan build.

Best Strand Titan Abilities, Explained

Strand Super – Bladefury

– Bladefury Strand Class Ability – Rally Barricade

– Rally Barricade Strand Movement Ability – Strafe Lift

– Strafe Lift Strand Melee – Frenzied Blade

– Frenzied Blade Strand Grenade – Shackle Grenade

Of course, the Strand Titan has to use the Bladefury which is a great Super. It not only Suspends enemies, but also deals increased damage to Suspended enemies.

For the Class Ability, the best option is Rally Barricade since you’ll want to be able to easily shoot over your Barricade after Suspending enemies in front of you. Strafe Lift is our preferred Movement Ability, but pick your favorite as it doesn’t really matter.

The required Strand Titan melee is Frenzied Blade which is very powerful and can create Tangles since it will Sever enemies. For the Grenade, pick Shackle Grenade as it Suspends targets.

Best Strand Titan Exotics and Mods

Exotics Quicksilver Storm / Final Warning Abeyant Leap

Mods Focusing Strike Harmonic Siphon Insulation



Essential to the best Strand Titan build is the Abeyant Leap Exotic Legs. With Abeyant Leap, which can be acquired by completing the campaign on Legendary difficulty, you’ll spawn two additional projectiles when using your Class Ability.

All projectiles from your Class Ability now travel farther and faster. When enemies are Suspended, you’ll gain Woven Mail. With this Exotic, you’ll always be Suspending enemies and gaining Woven Mail.

The best Exotic weapons to pair with the Strand Titan are either Quicksilver Sotrm or Final Warning. It comes down to your personal preference, but we love the Quicksilver Storm with the Catalyst.

Lastly, the mods you’ll want to equip to the best Strand Titan build are Focusing Strike, Harmonic Siphon, and Insulation.

Focusing Strike will grant you Class Ability energy after causing damage with a Melee attack, Harmonic Siphon will grant you Orbs of Power on rapid Strand weapon final blows, and Insulation reduces the Class Ability cooldown when you pick up Orbs of Power. With this build, everything is a win-win.

Now that you know what the best Strand Titan build is, you might want to check out the best Solar Titan build in Destiny 2.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023