Best Lightfall Solar Titan Build in Destiny 2: Aspects, Fragments, and More

Solar Titan is arguably the best PvE Titan in Destiny 2 and in Lightfall, the build still stands. With the best Solar Titan build, you’ll have a constant stream of health and be exploding your enemies with Ignitions left and right. You’ll need Loreley Splendor Helm, so check out where the Neomuna Lost Sectors are and start farming. Here is the best Lightfall Solar Titan build in Destiny 2.

Best Destiny 2 Lightfall Solar Titan Build

Super – Hammer of Sol

– Hammer of Sol Class Ability – Towering Barricade/Rally Barricade

– Towering Barricade/Rally Barricade Melee – Throwing Hammer

– Throwing Hammer Grenade – Firebolt Grenade

– Firebolt Grenade Aspects – Sol Invictus, Roaring Flames

– Sol Invictus, Roaring Flames Fragments – Ember of Char, Ember of Ashes, Ember of Singeing, Ember of Solace

– Ember of Char, Ember of Ashes, Ember of Singeing, Ember of Solace Exotics – Loreley Splendor Helm

The goal of this Solar Titan build is to create Sunspots and spread Scorch. With Loreley Splendor Helm, you’ll create Sunspots whenever you hit critical health with a charged class ability or upon casting your Barricade. Sunspots will grant you Restoration which means you’ll likely always have a steady flow of health.

Roaring Flames is key to this build as it can stack three times and increases the damage of Solar abilities after getting Solar ability or Ignition final blows. On top of that, Sol Invictus will create Sunspots on Solar final blows which pairs great with Loreley Splendor Helm.

Sunspots allow your abilities to regenerate faster and your Super to drain slower when you are standing in them. Also, Sunspots apply Scorch to enemies and give you Restoration when you enter them. Sunspots are crucial to this build.

As for the Fragments, the best ones for the Solar Titan are Ember of Char since it spreads even more Scorch to nearby enemies after an Ignition, Ember of Ashes to apply more Scorch to targets, Ember of Singeing to get your class ability back faster when enemies are Scorched (which means more Sunspots), and Ember of Solace to made Radiant and Restoration last long.

And that is how to make the best Titan Solar build in Lightfall. If you want to see what the other best Titan builds are for each subclass, we’ve got you covered.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023