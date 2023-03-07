Best Strand Fragments for Hunters in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destiny 2: Lightfall, the latest expansion for the long-running game, includes a new mechanic called Strand Subclasses. Strand—an elemental manifestation of the Darkness—allows new supers and movement options, adding new gameplay and playstyles. With many choices, picking the right ones to maximize your build’s potential can be challenging. Today, we will look at Hunter’s build and which fragments go best with this class.

Top Strand Fragments for a Hunter Build in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Below is the best combination of Strand Fragments for a Hunter build. Read on to get a description of each Strand and why we believe they are the best.

Thread of Mind

Thread of Generation

Thread of Warding

Thread of Binding

Related: Best Strands Fragments for Warlocks in Destiny 2.

First, Thread of Mind will increase your class’s energy ability whenever you kill suspended targets. You will be killing many suspended targets in Lightfall, so having this Strand’s perk will allow you to use your energy ability more often, making you stronger as a result. A suspended target is one that is lifted off the ground for a brief duration.

Next, the Thread of Generation strand will increase your grenade’s regeneration as you damage any target. Therefore, as you kill more enemies, you can use more grenades. Access to more grenades is a great way to increase your damage output while perfecting your crowd control during large group fights.

The Thread of Warding will provide you with the Woven Mail Buff, which increases your damage resistance in PVE by 60%—a massive jump—whenever you collect an Orb of Power. Pair this with the Heavy Handed armor mod and you will be golden, as this mod gives you an Orb of Power whenever you execute a powered melee kill.

Lastly, you have the Thread of Binding. The Thread of Binding Strand Fragment provides a 10+ Resilience stat boost and creates a suspending burst from your target when executing a super final blow. This perk will cause any target caught in the burst to suspend, leaving them stunned and essentially disabled.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023