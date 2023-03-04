Best Lightfall Hunter Builds in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hunters are one of the more interesting classes to try and make a build for in Destiny 2. Compared to other classes, finding a Hunter build that really seems to decimate waves of ads or provides huge amounts of boss damage can be quite difficult. let’s go over some of the best Hunter builds in Destiny 2.

Best Hunter Builds in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Arc Melee Hunter

Super – Gathering Storm

– Gathering Storm Class Ability – Gambler’s Dodge

– Gambler’s Dodge Melee – Combination Blow

– Combination Blow Grenade – Arcbolt Grenade

– Arcbolt Grenade Aspects – Lethal Current, Flow State

– Lethal Current, Flow State Fragments – Spark of Resistance, Spark of Shock, Spark of Ions, Spark of Feedback

– Spark of Resistance, Spark of Shock, Spark of Ions, Spark of Feedback Exotic – Liar’s Handshake

Getting up close and personal with an enemy is never something that Hunters want to consistently do in Destiny 2. However, this arc build is designed to take advantage of melee. The best part is you don’t even need to worry about using any mods to make this build work.

The whole gimmick of this build is meleeing enemies over and over. Every other melee you make will heal you and deal increased damage thanks to Liar’s Handshake. You combine this with Combination Blow to allow yourself to always have a charged melee ability.

Combination Blow grants you a stacking melee damage bonus on a kill as well as giving you full-class energy and a bit of health for each enemy defeated. This allows you to use Gambler’s Dodge to fully recharge your melee ability after getting a kill. Thus stacking the damage bonus even higher.

Solar Hunter Throwing Knife Build

Super –Blade Barrage

–Blade Barrage Class Ability – Gambler’s Dodge

– Gambler’s Dodge Melee – Proximity Knife

– Proximity Knife Grenade – Healing Grenade

– Healing Grenade Aspects – Gunpowder Gambit, Knock ’em Down

– Gunpowder Gambit, Knock ’em Down Fragments – Ember of Torches, Ember of Empyrean, Ember of Eruption

– Ember of Torches, Ember of Empyrean, Ember of Eruption Exotics – Caliban’s Hand

If you are looking for a build with a bit more range then this is the one for you. While it does still focus on using your Hunter melee ability over and over, you will be throwing knives this time instead of punching.

While throwing knives might not be as fun as the Hunter’s Threaded Spike, it is just as simple. All you need to do with this build is throw your proximity knife and get a kill with it. This is because you become radiant when throwing the knife thanks to Ember of Torches and Knock ’em Down refunds your throwing knife if it gets a kill while you are radiant.

Caliban’s Hand is used to make the Proximity Knife even more deadly by allowing it to apply scorch to anyone hit by the explosion and making final blows cause ignitions. This is why you run Ember of Eruption to increase your ignitions affected area.

Strand Hunter Grapple Build

Super –Silkstrike

–Silkstrike Class Ability – Marksman Dodge

– Marksman Dodge Melee – Threaded Spike

– Threaded Spike Grenade – Grapple Grenade

– Grapple Grenade Aspects – Widow’s Silk, Ensnaring Slam

– Widow’s Silk, Ensnaring Slam Fragments – Thread of Ascent, Thread of Wisdom, Thread of Transmutation, Thread of Generation

– Thread of Ascent, Thread of Wisdom, Thread of Transmutation, Thread of Generation Exotics – Cyrtarachne’s Facade

Everyone was looking forward to swinging around like Spiderman and with this Hunter build you will be able to do that and more.

For this build, you will want to find a central point in whatever room you are fighting in and grapple up into the air. This will leave behind a grapple point that you can use over and over to proc the rest of this build.

What you do during your grapple is up to you at that point. You gain Woven Mail from Cyrtarachen’s Facade which grants you a 60% damage resistance. You can then choose to melee slam into enemies to unravel them and deal massive damage or use your Ensnaring Slam to suspend a group of enemies.

The fragments also allow you to fully reload your weapon when you grapple, so you will always have a full magazine when you land. You will also be able to make orbs of power by killing suspended targets thanks to Thread of Wisdom.

Hopefully one of these builds can fit well with your Hunter playstyle. If you are getting bored with Hunter you might want to try out a new class like Warlock.

