Best Strand Fragments to Unlock First in Destiny 2 Lightfall

We know that Strand is the new subclass in Destiny 2, but we may not know what the best early Fragments are to unlock. Since Strand Fragments cost 200 Strand Meditations each and those aren’t easy to come by, it’s important you purchase your Strand Fragments carefully.

However, the answer to “what are the best Strand Fragments to unlock first” is a difficult one since each Strand class has different best builds in Destiny 2. That said, here are the best early Strand Fragments to get for each class.

Best Strand Fragments to Unlock First for Hunter in Destiny 2

Thread of Generation – Dealing damage generates Grenade energy. -10 Discipline.

– Dealing damage generates Grenade energy. -10 Discipline. Thread of Isolation – Landing rapid precision hits emits a Severing burst from the target.

– Landing rapid precision hits emits a Severing burst from the target. Thread of Continuity – Suspend, Unravel, and Sever effects applied to targets have increased duration. +10 Strength.

The Strand Hunter centers around the Grapple. With that in mind, the best early Hunter Strand Fragments start with Thread of Generation. While this is arguably the best Strand Fragment for every class, it is especially good for Hunters since getting your Grapple back as fast as possible is important.

Your next goal as a Hunter is to Sever your enemy. To achieve this, Thread of Isolation is required as it allows you to Sever targets after landing precision hits. Then, Thread of Continuity will keep Severed enemies debuffed for longer, and it will buff your other debuffs and Strength.

Best Strand Fragments to Unlock First for Warlock in Destiny 2

Thread of Evolution – Threadlings travel farther and deal additional damage. +10 Intellect.

– Threadlings travel farther and deal additional damage. +10 Intellect. Thread of Rebirth – Strand weapon final blows have a chance to create a Threadling.

– Strand weapon final blows have a chance to create a Threadling. Thread of Generation – Dealing damage generates Grenade energy. -10 Discipline.

The Warlock Strand build is all about Threadlings. From the Super to the Rift to the Grapple to the Aspects, Warlocks create lots of Threadlings. To maximize the Threadlings you create, you need to get Thread of Evolution which will make your Threadlings go farther and hit harder.

After that, you’ll want Thread of Rebirth to generate more Threadlings after getting final blows with Strand weapons like Final Warning. Finally, you’ll want Thread of Generation to get your Grapple back sooner which will, in turn, give you more Threadlings. With these Strand Fragments, you’ll be close to creating the best Warlock Strand build in Lightfall.

Best Strand Fragments to Unlock First for Titan in Destiny 2

Thread of Propagation – Powered melee final blows grant your Strand weapons Unraveling Rounds.

– Powered melee final blows grant your Strand weapons Unraveling Rounds. Thread of Fury – Damaging targets with a Tangle grants Melee energy. -10 Strength.

– Damaging targets with a Tangle grants Melee energy. -10 Strength. Thread of Generation – Dealing damage generates Grenade energy. -10 Discipline.

For the Strand Titan, melee is the highlight. Thread of Propagation grants your Strand weapons, like the Quicksilver Storm Exotic with its Catalyst, Unraveling Rounds. Unraveled combatants turn into Tangles on death.

With Thread of Fury, damaging enemies with a Tangle generates melee energy. Thus, the melee Tangle synergy is born. As always, Thread of Generation is incredibly good and should be acquired as soon as possible.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023