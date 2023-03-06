Best Strand Fragments for Warlocks in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With the right Strand Fragments in Destiny 2, you can create an absolutely devastating Warlock Threadling build. While other Strand Warlock builds exist, if you want get the best Strand Warlock build by utilizing the Aspects and even Exotics, you’ll want Strand Fragments that focus on Threadlings in Destiny 2.

Related: Best Lightfall Warlock Builds for Destiny 2

Destiny 2: What Are the Best Strand Fragments For Warlock?

Thread of Evolution – Threadlings travel farther and deal additional damage. +10 Intellect.

– Threadlings travel farther and deal additional damage. +10 Intellect. Thread of Generation – Dealing damage generates Grenade energy. -10 Discipline.

– Dealing damage generates Grenade energy. -10 Discipline. Thread of Rebirth – Strand weapon final blows have a chance to create a Threadling.

– Strand weapon final blows have a chance to create a Threadling. Thread of Finality – Finisher final blows create Threadlings. +10 Recovery.

These are the best Strand Warlock Fragments in Destiny 2. Starting with Thread of Evolution, this is a necessary Fragment because the two mandatory Strand Warlock Aspects revolve around Threadlings.

With Threadlings as the focus, the next necessary Fragment is Thread of Generation. Though it will take your Discipline down, any damage you deal — with weapons, abilities, or Supers — generates Grenade energy. This is really great because it means you can create more Threadlings quicker.

Thread of Rebirth is another essential Strand Warlock Fragment since it creates Threadlings on Strand weapon final blows. Pair this with the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst and you’re golden.

Finally, Thread of Finality is the best final Strand Warlock Fragment. Not only will finishers create Threadlings, which is exactly what we want, but you’ll also get a +10 to Recovery which makes it worth it.

If you have these Strand Warlock Fragments on, you’ll be able to create an unstoppable army of Threadlings. And, as a Warlock, if your Threadlings don’t find a target, they will return to you and perch. They will then deploy when the next enemy is near.

If you want to swap out one of the above Strand Fragments, Thread of Ascent since you’ll be using your Grenade very often or Thread of Continuity as it will grant a boost to Strength and increase the duration of the Strand keywords.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023