How to Rocket Grapple in Destiny 2

You’ve most likely heard of the infinite Strand Grapple technique, but the new kid on the block is the Rocket Grapple technique in Destiny 2. Every class can perform the Rocket Grapple in Destiny 2 as it only requires the Strand Grapple and a Rocket Launcher.

Destiny 2: How to Perform the Rocket Grapple, Explained

The Rocket Grapple technique in Destiny 2 is as easy and as difficult to do as it sounds. All you need is a Strand build with a Grapple (preferably the best Strand Hunter build as it has two Grapple charges) and a Rocket Launcher.

To perform the Rocket Grapple, all you need to do is shoot your Rocket Launcher and Grapple onto the rocket as soon as you can. This is easier said than done.

It will take some practice to get the timing down, but once you master the Rocket Grapple, you can skip major sections in Raids and feel like a boss flying through the air. Who knows, you might be able to use the Grapple Rocket technique in Root of Nightmares.

The best advice we have is to use a Rocket Launcher with very low Velocity. Usually, low Velocity on a Rocket Launcher isn’t the best, but to perform the Rocket Grapple, you’ll need the slowest rocket you can get to make latching onto it with your Grapple as easy as possible.

While this trick does have some practical use to it, it is mainly just for fun for now. If you are looking for something to actually put you ahead in Destiny 2, then you might want to know how to start the NODE.OVRD.AVALON secret Exotic mission to obtain the Vexcalibur.

Hopefully, this guide was helpful to help you learn about and perform the Rocket Grapple. There is no undiscovered trick to getting it right every time; you just need to keep practicing until you can get it consistently. Good luck!

