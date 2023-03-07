How to Start NODE.OVRD.AVALON Secret Exotic Mission in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There is a brand new secret Exotic mission in Destiny 2 and it is called NODE.OVRD.AVALON. If you want to start this secret Exotic mission in Destiny 2 to eventually receive an Exotic Sword, here is how.

How to Start the Secret Exotic Mission NODE.OVRD.AVALON in Destiny 2

To start the NODE.OVRD.AVALON secret Exotic mission in Destiny 2, you need to go to The Gulch at EDZ. Once you’ve spawned into the area, you now need to collect six Vex nodes. To collect the Vex nodes, all you need to do is be near them, so equip your highest jump or the Strand Grapple.

Where to Find All Vex Nodes in NODE.OVRD.AVALON Secret Exotic Mission in Destiny 2

The images below will show you where all the Vex nodes are. The order of how you collect the Vex nodes doesn’t matter, but you will only have 30 seconds to get to the next one.

The first Vex node is under the bridge near where you spawn into the Gulch. The second Vex node is around ground level in the grove of tree stumps in the clearing.

The third Vex node is in between two trees on the rock wall to the left of the second Vex node. The fourth Vex node is in between the highway signs by the road at the far side of the clearing.

The fifth Vex node is found behind fallen trees which is found by going up the road to the right of the second Vex node. After going up the road, turn in the other direction and follow the hill up. You’ll see a fallen mossy tree and find the fifth Vex node behind it. The sixth Vex node is on the plateau beside the bridge and is by Cabal technology.

Where is the Cave Entrance in the NODE.OVRD.AVALON Secret Exotic Mission in Destiny 2?

After you’ve collected all six Vex nodes, you need to find the cave entrance. This is near the fifth Vex node and often has Cabal leaving it. The exact location is in the images below.



Once you have found the cave entrance, go inside and talk to the Vex Harpy. When you do that, you can start the NODE.OVRD.AVALON Secret Exotic Mission in Destiny 2. It automatically puts you at 1790 but is an 1800 mission, so check the Power Level caps of this Season before you go.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023