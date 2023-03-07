How to Farm Red Border Neomuna Weapons in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Bungie

Destiny 2 Lightfall has introduced a lot of great new weapons, and if you want a God Roll Volta Bracket, you need to know how to farm red border Neomuna weapons. While there are a few ways to get red border Neomuna weapons, there is one method that is the fastest in Destiny 2.

Best Way to Farm Red Border Neomuna Weapons in Destiny 2 Lightfall

All Red Border Neomuna Weapons

Red border weapons, or Deepsight Resonance weapons as they are officially called, are hard to come by. On top of that, only five out of the eight Neomuna weapons are craftable. The craftable Neomuna weapons are as follows:

Round Robin

Phyllotactic Spiral

Iterative Loop

Volta Bracket

Dimensional Hypotrochoid

How to Get Synchronic Roulette, Circular Logic, and Basso Ostinato in Destiny 2

With that said, you’ll need to grind Terminal Overload activities to get your own God Roll of Synchronic Roulette, Circular Logic, and Basso Ostinato. Synchronic Roulette is found in the Terminal Overload Liming Harbor activity, Basso Ostinato is found in the Terminal Overload Ahisma Park activity, and Circular Logic is found in the Terminal Overload Zephyr Concourse activity.

Best and Fastest Neomuna Weapon Red Border Farm in Destiny 2

The quickest way to farm red border Neomuna weapons in Destiny 2 is by completing Heroic Patrols. Heroic Patrols are the gold star icon patrols. For some reason, Heroic Patrols often reward red border Neomuna weapons on completion.

You’ll get one red border Neomuna weapon as you complete the Lightfall campaign and complete the side quests like From Zero… but the best way to get red border Neomuna weapons is by completing Heroic Patrols. Note that this is different than Heroic Events.

You can happen upon a Heroic Patrol as you arrive in an area, but you can also complete five to eight patrols in the area to get a Heroic Patrol to appear. You can also continuously spawn into Liming Harbor until a Heroic Patrol appears.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023