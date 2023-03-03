How to Perform the Infinite Strand Grapple in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lightfall has introduced Strand and the Destiny 2 community has quickly realized that you can perform an infinite Strand Grapple.

This revelation has several implications: speed runners could use this to great success, previously unaccessible areas can now be accessed; Destiny 2 might never be the same. This is basically the new sword skate. Here’s how to perform the infinite Strand Grapple technique.

Who Can Perform the Infinite Strand Grapple in Destiny 2?

Sorry Warlocks and Titans, the only class that can perform the infinite Strand Grapple is Hunters. The reason only Hunters can perform the infinite Strand Grapple is because of one specific Aspect.

The Hunter Aspect that allows for the infinite Strand Grapple technique is Widow’s Silk. This Aspect grants Hunters two Grenade charges and allows the Grapple to create a Grapple Tangle which, when grappled to, doesn’t cost Grenade energy.

To successfully perform the infinite Strand Grapple, you also need to have three stacks of the Grenade Kickstart mod equipped to your arms armor. This mod grants you Grenade energy when your Grenade energy is completely depleted.

Destiny 2: How to Perform the Infinite Strand Grapple, Explained

With Widow’s Silk and three stacks of Grenade Kickstart, you can perform the infinite Strand Grapple.

To do so, all you need to do is Grapple anywhere you’d like which creates a Grapple Tangle. Then, use your jump to wait for your Grapple to come back. When it is back, use the Grapple Tangle again and continue to make more Grapple Tangles wherever you’d like to go.

To understand the form of the infinite Strand Grapple, watch the video below.

Will Bungie Remove the Infinite Strand Grapple From Destiny 2?

While many may be concerned with Bungie removing the infinite Strand Grapple technique, we think that they won’t. The infinite Strang Grapple isn’t incredibly fast or broken in combat, it just provides Hunters with a way to go anywhere they want.

In our opinion, Bungie won’t take away the infinite Strand Grapple. However, there is always the possibility that they might. Regardless, hopefully, you can enjoy the infinite Strand Grapple technique while it lasts (and hopefully it lasts!).

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023