Can You Sword Skate in Destiny 2

Players always want to move as fast as possible in any game they play and Destiny 2 is no exception. One of the quickest movement methods in Destiny 2 is Sword Skating. This method of movement involves quickly switching to your sword and swinging while combining it with other abilities. Sword skating is so popular because it can be done by any class as long as they have a specific sword. Let’s go over how you can sword skate for yourself in Destiny 2.

How to Sword Skate in Destiny 2

The basic version of sword skating is quite simple, you just need a specific sword from the 30th Anniversary update. One of the swords you are looking for is the Half-Truths, The other sword is called The Other Half. Both can be found in the Dares of Eternity activity. The reason you need one of the two swords added with that update is because of a special perk that they both can come with called Eager Edge. This perk increases your lunge distance for a short duration when you equip the sword. You may already see where this is going if you remember Worldline Skating back when Worldline Zero was the only sword that let you do something similar.

After you have the sword with Eager Edge you can skate by simply sprint jumping and quickly switching to the sword and heavy attacking to get a huge burst of speed. After that, you can swing the sword while in the air and bunny hop to keep your speed for as long as you want. Warlocks can also combine this with Icarus Dash for a bit more speed. There are more advanced versions of skating for each class with Warlocks having Well Skating, Hunters having Shatter Skating and Titans having Bubble Skating.

All of the advanced methods work similarly and require the use of a ledge. for each method, you will want to switch to the sword and heavy attack yourself off the ledge. Then perform a frame-perfect trick to use the super or ability associated with your class and jump at the same time. This will send you flying much further than regular sword skating but comes at the cost of wasting a super or ability if you mess it up.

Sword Skating may be much harder to do now since Bungie seems to have patched it with a recent hotfix. The line they used was “Fixed an issue where Eager Edge could be used multiple times in a single activation.” but this seems to have been directed at sword skating. Going forward, sword skating won’t be as powerful of a tool as it was but should still be semi-possible.

It is unknown at this time if the more advanced methods of skating no longer work since those didn’t use multiple swings of Eager Edge to work. If you need any more help with Destiny 2, our other guides for the game should be able to answer any questions you may have.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.