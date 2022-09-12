Destiny 2 Half-Truths God Roll: Best Perks for PVE and PVP

Although the 30th Anniversary event for Destiny 2 may seem like old news, the recent origin perk changes have put the spotlight back on many of the weapons added with it. One such weapon to pick up again in the Destiny 2 Anniversary event is Half-Truths. This sword brings around skating to allow you to fly across open rooms and features a decent perk pool to pick from. Before we go over the god roll perks to choose for Half-Truths, let’s go over its basic stats:

Impact : 58

: 58 Guard Efficiency : 50

: 50 Guard Resistance : 50

: 50 Charge Rate : 20

: 20 Ammo Capacity : 68

: 68 Swing Speed: 40

Half-Truths PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Before the release of Origin perks, the main reason you wanted to get yourself a Half-Truths was to be able to skate. This was done by having the Eager Edge perk in the second perk slot. By having Eager Edge, you will gain extra lunge distance when switching to the sword. This is still the best perk option to have for PvE when you do manage to get this sword. Combing this with Relentless Strikes will allow you to have plenty of ammo and be able to skate at a moment’s notice.

For the blade, you have two options. Either Tempered Edge to increase the damage by a small amount but provide extra ammo for you to work with or Hungry Edge to provide even more ammo to use. The amount of ammo gained from each of these blades are the main draw, if you just plan on using the sword to skate with then you will want to pick up Hungry Edge. But if you do want to use this sword for a small boost to your damage as well consider picking up Tempered Edge for the blade.

Your guard choice will vary depending on which situation you find yourself in more often. If you use the guard to deal with a lot of low-damage fire, you will want to pick up Enduring Guard for the higher efficiency but lowered resistances. If you plan on using the guard to block boss attacks, you will want to pick up Heavy Guard for the high resistance but abysmal charge rate.

Half-Truths PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

While skating might not be an always available option in PvP, it can be used to throw an enemy off guard as you come flying around the corner at Mach 10. Even if you don’t want to use the sword for skating, it has a quick time to kill should you manage to get your hands on the power ammo and is a great backup for something like the Pizzicato-22. If you pick up Assassins Blade for the second perk slot, you can chain kills with it much easier and cut down a group of guardians running together. Combine this with either Duelist’s Trance to gain additional defenses after you get a kill or Tireless Blade to have ammo refunded on every other kill.

Your blade options will have you looking for more damage to quickly cut through even the toughest of titans. You could either pick Honed Edge for a small boost to damage with no drawbacks or go for Jagged Edge to get a larger damage bonus at the cost of maximum ammo. For your guard, you will want something that can quickly block a decent amount of damage so you can safely close the distance on anyone and look no further than Burst Guard.

You may trade off the duration of your guard time, but the amount of damage it can block in that short window is high. It also provides a quick guard recharge time, so you will have it available the next time you need to close a gap on someone that is lighting you up. If you need any more help with Destiny 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.