Destiny 2 Pizzicato-22 God Roll: Best Perks for PVE and PVP

Adaptive Frame SMGs have always been a cut above the rest of the SMGs in Destiny 2, so much so that all the previous ones are vaulted. However, the Season of Plunder has brought two new Adaptive Frame SMGs to Destiny 2 and you will want to get both of them. While the Heros Burden takes up your energy slot, the Pizzicato-22 is a Kinect slot SMG that will be a monster in PvP and quite useful in PvE. Before we go over the perks you will want to pick up for a god roll Pizzicato-22, let’s go over its base stats:

Impact: 20

20 Range: 43

43 Stability: 50

50 Handling: 61

61 Reload Speed: 50



50 Rounds Per Minute: 900



900 Magazine: 34

Pizzicato-22 PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

For PvE, you will want to pick up either Mulligan or Ambitious Assassin for the first perk slot. Mulligan will help you if you are missing shots by adding a 20% chance to return missed shots to the magazine. However, if you want to make this an ad-clearing monster then look no further than Ambitious Assassin. For each kill you get before reloading the magazine, you will overfill the mag by 10% up to 50% overfill at five kills.

For your second perk slot, you will want to get either Multikill Clip or Pugilist. Multikill Clip works well with Ambitious Assassin, since it will give you bonus damage on reload based on how many kills you got. This allows you to steamroll through groups of ads and even allows you to do decent damage to tougher enemies. Pugilist will give you melee energy with each kill you get. Then when you deal melee damage you will get improved handling.

The best muzzle and magazine mods you can get are Corkscrew Rifling and Extended Magazine. The Corkscrew Rifling gives a little bit of stability, range and handling. While the Extended Magazine provides not only a larger mag but some more airborne control at the cost of reload speed.

Pizzicato-22 PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

PvP is where this SMG really shines. For your first slot, you will want to pick up either Perpetual Motion or Mulligan. Perpetual Motion provides extra stability, handling and reload speed while you are moving, which you will constantly be doing in PvP. Mulligan is nice to have in PvP for those close fights since it can help you win by adding any missed shots back to your magazine.

For your second perk slot, look no further than Rangefinder. Adding extra range to this SMG makes you into quite a monster at medium and close range. The extra zoom can help with picking up some ranged kills and if you combine this with the reduced flinch and bonus handling from Suros Synergy you can challenge Auto Rifles and come out on top.

For your muzzle mod, you will want to pick up either Arrowhead Brake or Extended Barrel. Arrowhead Brake is always a solid muzzle option for any full auto weapon since it helps with recoil and adds handling. If you can control the recoil and want to push your range even further, then pick up an Extended Barrel for the extra range.

For your magazine mods, you will want to either grab Extended Magazine or Appended Magazine. Both of these magazine mods provide a larger magazine size, extended provides more ammo in the mag and airborne control at the cost of reload speed. While Appended Magazine provides a small boost to magazine size with no drawback. If you need any more help with Destiny 2 make sure to check out our other guides.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.