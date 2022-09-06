Destiny 2 The Hero’s Burden God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

Iron Banner is back in Destiny 2 and that means that we have a chance of getting a The Hero’s Burden God Roll. The Hero’s Burden has appeared in Destiny 2 before, but it is a great Void energy submachine gun to have. Here are the PvP and PvE The Hero’s Burden God Rolls in Destiny 2.

The Hero’s Burden has an Adaptive Frame which means it is a well-rounded gun. Skulking Wolf is the Basic Origin Trait associated with this gun which means that Guardian kills while you are at low health blocks the enemy’s radar and enhances yours. Here are the basic stats for The Hero’s Burden:

Impact: 20

20 Range: 44

44 Stability: 40

40 Handling: 59

59 Reload Speed: 53

53 Reload Time: 1.93s

1.93s Magazine: 33

The Hero’s Burden PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

The Hero’s Burden thrives in PvP as it is an Iron Banner weapon, but it can be used in PvE as well. If you are going to use The Hero’s Burden in PvE, the best barrel attachment is Corkscrew Rifling. Corkscrew Rifling adds a slight boost to stability, handling, and range.

When it comes to the magazine attachment, The Hero’s Burden PvE God Roll works best with High-Caliber Rounds. The High-Caliber Rounds slightly increase the range while applying flinch to enemies. Out of all of the other magazine attachments available, High-Caliber Rounds is the best on offer.

Well-Rounded is the best option for The Hero’s Burden PvE God Roll. This perk allows you a boost to stability, handling, and range with each grenade throw and charged melee.

Kill Clip is the last perk needed to complete The Hero’s Burden PvE God Roll. This perk increases The Hero’s Burden damage after getting a kill and reloading. Whether used in PvE or PvP, Kill Clip is a great perk to have.

The Hero’s Burden PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Though The Hero’s Burden is good in PvE, it really excels in PvP. The best barrel attachment for The Hero’s Burden PvP God Roll is Smallbore as you’ll get a medium boost to stability and range.

Ricochet Rounds is the best magazine attachment for The Hero’s Burden PvP God Roll. Not only will The Hero’s Burden’s bullets bounce off of walls, but it will also gain a boost in stability and range.

For the first perk, the best option is Fragile Focus. Fragile Focus gains a big bonus to range until you take damage. Having the extra range will give you the confidence to take the first shots at your enemy.

Like the PvE last perk, the PvP best perk is Kill Clip. After you get a kill and reload, you will be able to deal more damage with The Hero’s Burden and therefore get more kills.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.