Destiny 2 The Wizened Rebuke God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

Introduced in Season 17, The Wizened Rebuke is a powerful Arc energy fusion rifle in Destiny 2. The Wizened Rebuke is now back in Season 18 with the Iron Banner. Here are the PvP and PvE God Rolls for The Wizened Rebuke in Destiny 2.

The Wizened Rebuke has a High-Impact Frame, meaning it is slow to fire but it hits hard. We’ll need to keep that in mind for this God Roll. It also has the Skulking Wolf Basic Origin Trait which scrambles enemy radars and enhances yours on final blows. Here are the basic stats for The Wizened Rebuke:

Impact: 95

95 Range: 51

51 Stability: 28

28 Handling: 22

22 Reload Speed: 20

20 Reload Time: 2.65s

2.65s Charge Time: 960

960 Magazine: 5

The Wizened Rebuke PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Though Iron Banner weapons are designed to work best in PvP, they are also functional and viable in PvE. For the barrel attachment, Fluted Barrel is best as it will slightly increase the stability and greatly increase the handling.

There are a lot of great options when it comes to the magazine attachment, but for The Wizened Rebuke PvE God Roll, the best mag is Accelerated Coils. This magazine will decrease the charge-up time required to shoot while decreasing a bit of the impact. Since The Wizened Rebuke hits so hard, this is a fair and necessary trade.

Subsistence is the best first perk for The Wizened Rebuke PvE God Roll. This perk partially reloads your magazine from reserves upon defeating targets. This is perfect for clearing out swarms of adds.

The final perk for The Wizened Rebuke needed to complete the PvE God Roll is Successful Warm-Up or Vorpal Weapon. Successful Warm-Up increases the charge speed for the weapon with each final blow while Vorpal Weapon increases the damage dealt against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Supers active.

The Wizened Rebuke PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

The Wizened Rebuke is good in PvE but it is great in PvP. For starters, the best PvP barrel attachment for The Wizened Rebuke is Chambered Compensator. With this barrel attachment, you will sacrifice a bit of handling for a boost in stability and recoil. Since The Wizened Rebuke’s stability and recoil are pretty bad, this barrel attachment is necessary for Crucible.

Accelerated Coils is going to be the best PvP mag to get for The Wizened Rebuke. The biggest problem with The Wizened Rebuke is that it takes too long to charge up. Accelerated Coils begins to solve this problem.

The best first perk for The Wizened Rebuke PvP God Roll is Moving Target. Moving Target increases your movement speed and target acquisition while moving ADS.

Lastly, we have Successful Warm-Up. This perk is perfect for The Wizened Rebuke PvP God Roll because it increases the charge time upon final blows—a necessary addition required to make The Wizened Rebuke even more deadly.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.