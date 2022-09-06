Destiny 2 Frontier’s Cry God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

Frontier’s Cry is back in Destiny 2 via the Iron Banner. If you missed out on this Solar energy hand cannon, now is the time to get the perfect Frontier’s Cry God Roll. Here is the PvE and PvE Frontier’s Cry God Roll in Destiny 2.

Frontier’s Cry has a Precision Frame which means it has a vertical recoil and can fire quickly and accurately. Since it is coming from the Iron Banner, it also has the Skulking Wolf Basic Origin Trait which, on final blows, grants radar jamming for the enemy and enhanced radar for you. Here are the basic stats for Frontier’s Cry:

Impact: 78

78 Range: 42

42 Stability: 59

59 Handling: 41

41 Reload Speed: 47

47 Reload Time: 3.05s

3.05s Magazine: 13

Frontier’s Cry PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Though Frontier’s Cry excels in PvP, you can also use it effectively in PvE with the right God Roll. For the barrel attachment, we recommend Corkscrew Rifling or Smallbore. With Corkscrew Rifling, you get a slight boost to stability, range, and handling, and with Smallbore, you get a medium boost to stability and range. Pick your favorite, but both are great.

When it comes to the magazine attachment, the Tactical Mag is the way to go. This will further boost your stability while boosting the reload speed and magazine size of Frontier’s Cry. With the Tactical Mag, you’ll be able to keep control of the unruly hand cannon and reload faster to stay in the fight.

Rapid Hit is the first perk of choice for the PvE Frontier’s Cry God Roll. This perk will boost your stability and reload speed after rapid precision hits. Precision hits are the main goal for any hand cannon, so you will be rewarded for hitting them with Rapid Hit.

For the final perk for the PvE Frontier’s Cry God Roll, we recommend Kill Clip. Kill Clip will increase the damage of the weapon for a short period of time once you get a kill and reload.

Frontier’s Cry PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Frontier’s Cry was made for PvP, especially because of the Skulking Wold Basic Origin Trait. Smallbore or Hammer-Forged Rounds are the best PvP God Roll barrel attachments for Frontier’s Cry. Since Smallbore was covered in the PvE section, Hammer-Forged Rounds grants you a big boost to range with no additional cost which makes it perfect for Crucible.

Accurized Rounds or Tactical Mag are the two best magazine attachments for Frontier’s Cry. Tactical Mag was covered in the PvE section, but Accurized Rounds increases the range of Frontier’s Cry again. If you want a rock solid ranged hand cannon, go with Accurized Rounds and Hammer-Forged Rounds.

The PvP and PvE Frontier’s Cry God Roll perks are the same. In the first perk slot, go with Rapid Hit to boost your reload speed and stability on rapid precision hits. Kill Clip is the second perk to get because it synergizes well with Rapid Hit by increasing Frontier’s Cry’s damage after getting a kill and reloading.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.