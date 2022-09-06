Destiny 2 Allied Demand God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

Iron Banner has returned to Destiny 2 and that means it is time to snag some of the best PvP weapons which includes Allied Demand. Whether you take this Kinetic sidearm into PvE or PvP, you’re in good hands. Here is the PvP and PvE God Roll for Allied Demand in Destiny 2.

Since it is part of the Iron Banner, Allied Demand has the Skulking Wolf Basic Origin Trait. This means that final blows grant enhanced radar for you and radar jamming for the enemy. Allied Demand also has an Adaptive Frame which makes it well-rounded. Here are the Allied Demand basic stats:

Impact: 49

49 Range: 34

34 Velocity: 32

32 Stability: 67

67 Handling: 48

48 Reload Speed: 30

30 Reload Time: 1.91s

1.91s Magazine: 15

Allied Demand PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Though Iron Banner weapons are meant to dominate in PvP, Allied Demand is a trustworthy weapon for PvE as well. For the barrel attachment, try to get Hammer-Forged Rifling. This barrel attachment will boost Allied Demand’s range which is needed since the stability and handling are already in good shape.

When it comes to the magazine attachment for the PvE Allied Demand God Roll, pick Tactical Mag. This magazine will give you a bigger magazine size, increased stability, and increased reload speed. Yes, yes, and yes.

For the first perk for your Allied Demand PvE God Roll, you’ll want to snag Subsistence. This perk makes it so you partially reload your magazine after defeating targets.

Frenzy is the final perk required to complete your Allied Demand PvE God Roll. The damage, handling, and reload speed are increased while you are in combat for extended periods of time. Frenzy is a perfect perk for Allied Demand.

Allied Demand PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Now onto where you’ll really use Allied Demand: in PvP. Just like the PvE Allied Demand God Roll barrel attachment, you’ll want Hammer-Forged Rifling. Especially for PvP, you’ll want the extra range that Hammer-Forged Rifling provides and there are no debuffs that come with the barrel attachment.

For the magazine attachment, go for Accurized Rounds. This mag attachment will boost Allied Demand’s range again, making it an absolute menace in Crucible.

Rangefinder is the best perk to get for the Allied Demand PvP God Roll. You’ll get a slight boost in handling while also getting a boost to your zoom magnification and range.

Lastly, Gunshot Straight is the best PvP God Roll for Allied Demand. Though it’s not the best perk out there, it will increase the damage dealt to opponent’s bodies which could secure you more kills if you typically don’t hit headshots.

If you are interested in more Destiny 2 guides, God Rolls, and news, visit our Destiny 2 page. Along with God Rolls, we have Season of Plunder quest guides, Exotic guides, and much more.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.