Destiny 2 Roar of the Bear God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

The Iron Banner is back in Destiny 2 and with it are some incredible weapons such as the Roar of the Bear. The Roar of the Bear is a Solar rocket launcher and can be earned through the Iron Banner. Since it is available through the Iron Banner, it has the Skulking Wolf Basic Origin Trait that grants enhanced radar and removes you from enemy radars when you get a kill with Roar of the Bear at low health. Let’s get to the PvP and PvE God Roll for Roar of the Bear in Destiny 2.

Here are the basic stats for Roar of the Bear:

Blast Radius: 90

90 Velocity: 37

37 Stability: 57

57 Handling: 65

65 Reload Speed: 34

34 Reload Time: 3.56s

3.56s Magazine: 1

Roar of the Bear PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Roar of the Bear comes with a High-Impact Frame which means it is slow-firing but yields high damage. When it comes to PvE, you’ll want Quick Launch. Quick Launch generously boosts the speed of your aiming and increases the projectile speed which is what you’ll need to quickly fire off a round at a boss or a swarm of adds.

For the magazine attachment, the best option is High-Velocity Rounds. With High-Velocity Rounds, you get a boost to the velocity of your shots as well as a boost to reload speed. With Quick Launch and High-Velocity Rounds, you’ll marry high damage with fast rounds.

For PvE, the first perk Roar of the Bear God Roll is Demolitionist. This perk is great on any weapon because it grants grenade energy on Roar of the Bear kills. And, when you use your grenade, you will reload Roar of the Bear from reserves. It is a perfect combo, especially if you plan to use Roar of the Bear on adds.

When it comes to the last perk, the best PvE Roar of the Bear option in Destiny 2 is either Lasting Impression or Cluster Bomb. If you are looking to use Roar of the Bear on adds, Cluster Bomb will make your rockets release 8 cluster bombs to clear the field. If you are looking to use Roar of the Bear on bosses, Lasting Impression, which causes your rockets to attach and detonate after a short delay with a bigger blast radius and higher damage, is the way to go.

Roar of the Bear PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Though Roar of the Bear is great for PvE, thanks to its Basic Origin Trait, it really excels in PvP. For the PvP Roar of the Bear God Roll barrel attachment, go with Hard Launch. Hard Launch sacrifices a bit of stability and blast radius for a bigger boost in projectile speed. Roar of the Bear is strong as is and will grant you kills on impact; Hard Launch makes that quicker and easier.

When it comes to the magazine attachment, like PvE, you’ll want High-Velocity Rounds. This magazine attachment blows the others out of the water since it will increase the projectile speed which is great for the High-Impact Frame as well as increase the reload speed.

The best perk to have on Roar of the Bear for PvP is Snapshot Sights. While granting a slight boost to stability, Snapshot Sights will also increase your ADS time. This is much needed in high-stakes, fast-paced Crucible battles.

Finally, the best last perk to have for the perfect PvP Roar of the Bear is Auto-Loading Holster or Cluster Bombs. If you don’t want to worry about reloading your rocket launch mid-fight, then Auto-Loading Holster will take care of that for you. If you just want to pop off one big shot, Cluster Bomb will make avoiding your Roar of the Bear blasts impossible.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.