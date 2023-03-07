Best Strand Hunter Build in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image: Bungie

Though the best Strand Titan build and the best Strand Warlock build are great and fun, only the best Strand Hunter build gets to utilize the Strand Grapple. If you’ve ever wanted to swing around like Spider-Man but green and in space, you’ll love the best Strand Hunter build in Destiny 2.

All Aspects and Fragments for Strand Hunter Builds in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Strand Hunter Aspects Ensnaring Slam: While in the air, press the air-move input to slam downward, suspending all nearby enemies. Widow’s Silk: The Hunter’s Grapple ability creates a persistent grapple Tangle when it latches, which fully refunds Grenade energy when grappled to. Also, Hunters have an additional Grenade charge.

Strand Hunter Fragments Thread of Generation – Dealing damage generates Grenade energy. -10 Discipline. Thread of Transmutation – While you have Woven Mail, weapon final blows create a Tangle. +10 Strength. Thread of Ascent – Activating your Grenade ability reloads your equipped weapon and grants bonus airborne effectiveness and handling for a short duration. +10 Mobility. Thread of Wisdom – Defeating Suspended targets with precision final blows creates an Orb of Power.



With the best Strand Hunter build, you can perform the infinite Strand Grapple technique, but you’ll also be a menace on the battlefield. The two Strand Hunter Aspects are Ensnaring Slam which creates Suspended enemies and Widow’s Silk which creates permanent Tangle points and grants an additional Grenade slot. With this in mind, the Strand Hunter build focuses on the Grapple.

As for Fragments, Thread of Generation is mandatory as it will get your Grapple back to you must faster. Next, Thread of Transmutation will create Tangles when you have Woven Mail, which will be a lot if you pair this build with Cyrtarachne’s Facade. If not, go with Thread of Isolation to pair well with Thread of Wisdom.

Thread of Wisdom is great because you’ll Suspend foes with Ensnaring Slam and be able to create Orbs of Power by defeating them with precision final blows. Thread of Ascent is great because you’ll use your Grenade ability a lot and be rewarded for it.

Best Strand Hunter Abilities, Explained

Strand Super – Silkstrike

– Silkstrike Strand Class Ability – Gambler’s Dodge

– Gambler’s Dodge Strand Movement Ability – Strafe Jump

– Strafe Jump Strand Melee – Threaded Spike

– Threaded Spike Strand Grenade – Grapple

The two required abilities for the Strand hunter build are Silkstrike and Threaded Spike. Luckily, both of these abilities are fantastic and will work in making you the best Strand Hunter.

As far as the Class aBility goes, Gambler’s Dodge is effective as it will help get your melee back, but pick your favorite dodge since it’s not essential to the build. Same with the Movement Ability; pick your favorite.

What you need to pick is the Grapple Grenade ability. The Grapple is not only the most fun, but you’ll also be rewarded by your Aspects and Fragments when using it. With the Grapple, you can pull off powerful melee attacks as well as get the best position on your enemies.

Best Strand Hunter Exotics and Mods

Exotics Quicksilver Storm / Final Warning Star Eater Scales/Cyrtarachne’s Facade

Mods Grenade Kickstart Harmonic Siphon Innervation



The best Exotic to finalize the best Strand Hunter build is either Star Eater Scales or Cyrtarachne’s Facade. With Star Eater Scales, your Silkstrike Super will be even more overpowered than it already is. If you want to maximize your Grapple efficiency, Cyrtarachne’s Facade is the choice as it grants Woven Mail after using the Grenade ability.

For the Exotic weapon, we say go with Quicksilver Storm or Final Warning. It is up to you which one you choose as they are both excellent Strand weapons, that is when you get the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst, so choose whatever you’d like.

Finally, the best mods for the best Strand Hunter build are Grenade Kickstart, Harmonic Siphon, and Innervation. Grenade Kickstarter will give you Grenade energy when you are all out, Harmonic Siphon will give you Orbs of Power after rapid Strand weapon final blows, and Innervation will give you Grenade energy when you pick up Orbs of Power.

With the best Strand Hunter build finally achieved, you can now focus on reaching the max Guardian Rank.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023