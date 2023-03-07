How to Reach Max Guardian Rank in Destiny 2: All Steps and Challenges

Image: Bungie

Guardian Ranks in Destiny 2 provide a path for new players to follow and veteran players with complex challenges that separate them from the crowd. Whether you’re a New Light looking to rank up or a Destiny expert wanting to differentiate yourself from the swarm of players with the number six above their head — this guide contains all steps and challenges for every Guardian Rank in Destiny 2.

What are Guardian Ranks?

Guardian Ranks are a way to showcase your expertise in Destiny 2. The first six Guardian Ranks serve as a tool to guide new players and introduce them to the game. Rank Seven and above are known as Advanced Ranks and reset every Season, featuring challenges tied to new and current content.

To access Guardian Ranks, open the Journey section of the menu. Like Triumphs, your Guardian Rank is tied to your account and is not character specific.

Guardian Rank 1: New Light

All players will begin at Rank 1; no steps are required to obtain your first rank.

Guardian Rank 2: Explorer

Complete the New Light quest, “A Guardian Rises.”

Completing the first quest in Destiny 2, which is automatically started when you load into the game for the first time, will earn you Rank 2: Explorer.

Guardian Rank 3: Initiate

The Rank 3: Initiate steps are designed to familiarize you with Destiny 2‘s planets and the activities you can complete on them. From here on out, ranks will feature multiple sections with individual tasks.

Explore Nepture

Complete “First Contact.”

Meet the destination vendor on Neptune.

“First Contract” is the first mission in the Lightfall expansion, but don’t worry; you don’t need to own the expansion to complete it. After you meet Nimbus, Neptune’s destination vendor, this section will be complete.

Explore EDZ

Land in Earth’s European Dead Zone, otherwise known as the EDZ, and speak with Devrim Kay.

Complete three Public Events in the EDZ.

Like all planets, the EDZ (European Dead Zone) can be accessed through the Destinations tab. Select the Trostland Landing Zone, enter the church, and reach the top to talk to Devrim Kay.

To participate in Public Events, look for blue diamonds on the map — set a waypoint, and walk over to the event to participate. A complete orange border means a Public Event is currently in progress, while an incomplete one shows how long it takes before the event begins.

Explore Nessus

Land on Nessus and meet the eccentric AI, Failsafe.

Complete a Patrol on Nessus.

Complete two Lost Sectors on Nessus.

Failsafe can be found north of the Exodus Black Landing Zone on Nessus, inside the remains of the crashed ship.

Patrols can be found by whipping out your Ghost and looking for the grey diamond icon. Approach a beacon and interact with it to begin.

Lost Sectors are hidden areas filled with enemies and a boss guarding a chest at the end. You can find Lost Sectors by looking for an icon with two arches above a circle on the map and out in the world.

Guardian Rank 4: Scout

Light Subclasses

Complete the “Learning Light” quest.

Purchase two Aspects from Ikora Rey.

Purchase three Fragments from Ikora Rey.

Complete a Light subclass quest from Ikora Rey.

The Learning Light quest can be obtained or continued in the Cosmodrome and will unlock the ability to customize your Light subclasses.

Ikora Rey can be found in the Bazaar section of the Tower. Purchase two Aspects and three Fragments for any subclass here, and pick up her subclass quests. While you only need to complete one to earn Rank 4, you’ll need all subclasses later.

Gunsmith

Talk to Banshee-44.

Collect Glimmer.

Collect nine Legendary Shards.

Complete Gunsmith bounties to earn Enhancement Cores.

Purchase weapons from Banshee-44.

Banshee-44 can be found in the main section of the Tower, working behind a counter located to the right as soon as you spawn in. Purchase any weapon you like the look of and pick up a suitable Bounty from him.

Legendary Shards are obtained by dismantling Legendary gear, which are items with purple backgrounds. You can also receive them by dismantling Exotic (yellow) gear, though you should generally keep all Exotics as a new player.

Glimmer is Destiny 2‘s primary currency and the closest thing to money. You can earn Glimmer by doing almost anything, including defeating enemies, completing bounties, looting chests, dismantling gear, and participating in Public Events.

Gear Modification

Apply shaders to your gear.

Equip an Economic or Tracking mod on your Ghost.

Shaders can be applied by selecting Details on a piece of gear, going down to the Armor Cosmetics section, and hovering over the first option to choose a Shader. You can also apply Shaders to all your gear in the Appearance Customization section of the Character menu.

To attach a mod to your Ghost, open the character menu, hover over your Ghost, and select Details. Tracking mods are equipped in the second section, while Economic mods can be attached in the third.

Guardian Rank 5: Adventurer

Exotic Quests

Complete the Exotic weapon mission “Spark of Hope” to obtain Riskrunner.

Once the Riskrunner catalyst has been obtained, open Riskrunner’s weapon details and apply the catalyst to the weapon.

The “Spark of Hope” quest can be obtained from Shaw Han in the Cosmodrome or reacquired from the Terminal in the Tower.

Once you’ve completed Spark of Hope, you’ll be rewarded with the Riskrunner Exotic Weapon and its catalyst. To attach its catalyst, view its Details and select the second option under Weapon Mods.

Playlists

Acquire four Vanguard Bounties from Commander Zavala.

Complete Vanguard Ops.

Complete two Vanguard bounties in Vanguard Ops.

Commend two other players in Vanguard Ops.

Learn about the Crucible from Lord Shaxx.

Learn about Gambit from the Drifter.

Whether you wanted it or not, you’ve likely met Zavala already, but in case you haven’t, he’s the big bald blue dude pondering over the edge of the Tower. Pick up at least four Bounties from him and complete them in Vanguard Ops, accessed through the Vanguard section of the Destinations tab.

At the end of a Vanguard Ops and most other activities, you can commend the people you’ve played with by selecting them on the Commendation screen and choosing a card. You cannot commend friends as lovely as they may be.

Lord Shaxx stands valiantly behind the Vault in the Tower Courtyard while Drifter hides in his shady nook near the Annex Landing Zone.

Collections

Increase the number of Legendary weapons in your collection to nine.

Increase the number of Legendary armor pieces in your collection to ten.

Legendary weapons and armor have purple backgrounds and are the highest quality gear behind Exotics. These can be obtained as random drops, rewards from activities, or can be purchased from vendors. To complete these two Rank 5 steps, you must collect nine unique weapons and ten unique armor pieces.

Guardian Rank 6: Veteran

Gear Progression

Equip slot-specific mods on armor.

Increase the energy level of a piece of armor twice.

Increase the Masterwork level of a weapon twice.

Acquire Enhancement Prisms.

To equip mods on armor pieces, select the desired piece in the Character menu, select Details, and choose a mod under Armor Mods. The first mod slot is General and won’t count toward this task.

Increasing the energy level of a piece of armor is also done in the Details section via the Infuse feature found in the Armor Mods section.

To Masterwork a weapon, select a Legendary weapon and then Details. Hover over the Tier X Weapon box in the Weapon Mods section and upgrade your gun to the maximum level. Masterworked weapons will have a golden border.

Enhancement Prisms can be obtained from Nightfalls, the Season Pass, as Reputation rank-up rewards, purchased from Rahool, or occasionally when dismantling gear.

Power

Increase your Power to the soft cap of 1750.

Complete two weekly vendor challenges to acquire powerful rewards.

Any gear you obtain may increase your Power level until you reach the soft cap. Ensure to equip or Infuse your most powerful gear until you hit 1750 Power. You can read more about Soft, Powerful, and Pinnacle caps in our guide.

Vendor Challenges can be found by hovering over a vendor on the Map. Most of these require completing several Bounties from that particular vendor and rewards Powerful gear.

Trials

Talk to Saint-14 to learn about Trials of Osiris.

The headstrong pigeon-loving Titan, Saint-14, is located in the Hangar section of the Tower—the furthest icon on the right when opening the Map.

Guardian Rank 7: Elite

Rank 7 and above are considered Advanced Ranks and will reset at the beginning of every Season. Strap in, as you’ll absolutely have to earn your stripes to stand out among the sea of Rank 6 blueberries.

Due to other challenges currently being impossible to complete until the Season progresses, Rank 7 is the highest obtainable Guardian Rank.

Lightfall

Complete the Lightfall campaign.

Increase your vendor reputation with Nimbus in Neomuna to ‘3’.

Complete the weekly Lightfall campaign mission in Neomuna.

The Lightfall campaign requires the Lightfall expansion — who would’ve thought it? By the time you’ve completed this campaign, your vendor reputation with Nimbus will already be at three or above.

The “weekly Lightfall campaign mission” by opening Neomuna‘s map after completing the campaign. The mission rotates every week and features Modifiers and three different difficulties.

Season of Defiance

Increase your Season Rank to ‘7’.

Complete four Seasonal Challenges from the current Season.

Increase your reputation level with the War Table.

Purchase upgrades from the War Table.

Defeat fifty targets with the Exotic bow Verglas Curve.

Increase your reputation four times with the Vanguard Ops, Crucible, or Gambit vendors.

Your Season Rank is found in the Season 20 tab and is raised by earning XP. Completing the four Seasonal Challenges needed for this section will get you there in no time.

Reputation can be increased with the War Table inside the H.E.L.M. by completing its bounties and relevant seasonal activities and quests. War Table Upgrades can be purchased with Upgrade Tokens, obtained through specific Seasonal Challenges and the “Awaken, Queensguard” quest, which we highly recommend completing.

Verglas Curve is earned instantly for Season Pass holders or at Season Rank 35 on the free track. Any enemies can be killed to progress this challenge — go nuts!

Reputation with Zavala, Shaxx, or Drifter will all contribute toward your challenge; no need to play favorites.

Seasonal Artifact

Obtain the current Seasonal Artifact.

Activate five perks from your Seasonal Artifact.

Increase your Power bonus from the Seasonal Artifact.

The Seasonal Artifact, the Ascendant Scepter, is obtained early in the Lightfall campaign. Earning XP will unlock new Artifact Perks, which can be equipped in the Character menu. Your Power bonus will also automatically increase.

Nightfall

Complete three Nightfalls while using a subclass that matches the current surge.

Complete Nightfalls and earn two Platinum rewards.

Nightfall can be accessed in the Vanguard section of the Destinations tab. The current surge can be found by selecting Nightfall and hovering over its Modifiers.

Platinum is earned when every single Champion is successfully defeated during a Nightfall.

Champions

Stun six Unstoppable Champions.

Stun Six Barrier Champions .

. Stun six Overload Champions.

Champions can be stunned by damaging them with certain weapon traits or by afflicting them with certain conditions. To learn more about stunning Champions, visit our guide on All Champion Weaknesses in Destiny 2.

Commendations

Commend five other players in a Nightfall activity.

Increase your commendation score to 750.

At the end of a Nightfall, enter the Commendation screen and commend the other members of your Fireteam. The more you are commended, the higher your commendation score — so make sure to stick around at the end of every activity.

Lost Sectors

Complete Legend Lost Sectors solo.

Complete a Legend Lost Sector solo without dying.

Legend Lost Sectors are difficult Lost Sectors that feature Champions and more formidable enemies. The featured Legend Lost Sector changes daily and has a recommended power of 1830. Don’t forget to turn your Fireteam to private when attempting these challenges.

Power

Increase your Power to the powerful cap of 1800.

Earn two pinnacle rewards from Gambit, Nightfall, or Crucible weekly challenges.

After achieving the soft cap, earning Powerful and Pinnacle rewards is the only way to get to 1800 Power. Check each Destination weekly to find activities and challenges with these rewards.

Gambit, Crucible, and Nightfall Pinnacle rewards are in the Destinations tab and reset every Tuesday.

Guardian Rank 8: Justicar

You must visit the Ironwood Tree in the Tower to claim Rank 7 and begin Rank 8‘s challenges. You’ll also receive a sparkly yellow glow for your efforts.

Lightfall

Complete the Lightfall campaign on Legendary (split into two parts).

(split into two parts). Claim six reputation rewards from Nimbus .

. Complete three weekly campaign missions from the Lightfall campaign on Legend difficulty and acquire a team score of 100k.

Lightfall‘s campaign can be replayed on Legendary difficulty on Neomuna’s Map, and this challenge can be completed solo or with other players.

Nimbus‘ reputation can be increased by completing their Bounties sold on Neomuna.

Weekly campaign missions are also accessed on Neomuna‘s map, with increased difficulties offering a better chance to earn a high score.

Season of Defiance

Acquire twenty Seasonal ranks.

Complete ten Seasonal Challenges.

Complete the current Seasonal activity or Exotic quest on the highest difficulty.

Seasonal ranks are gained by earning XP, though you’ll likely be well over Seasonal Rank 20 by the time you’ve earned Guardian Rank 6.

There are ten Seasonal Challenges introduced every week, with any week’s challenges contributing towards this challenge.

Currently, there is no seasonal activity with a difficulty selector, meaning this challenge cannot yet be completed.

Nightfall

Complete a Nightfall on Legend difficulty.

Complete a Nightfall on Legend difficulty with Platinum rewards.

Complete a Nightfall on Legend with a score of 130000 or better.

Nightfall on Legendary difficulty has a recommended Power level of 1830. You’ll also need to earn a score of 13000 and defeat every Champion in the featured Nightfall to complete every challenge in this section.

Endgame

Complete the “King’s Fall” raid.

Complete the “Duality” dungeon.

Complete the “Spire of the Watcher” dungeon.

[Redacted] Rank Objective.

The King’s Fall raid can be accessed in the Legends section of the Destinations tab and has a recommended Power level of 1600.

Duality can be accessed on the Moon‘s map in the Derelict Leviathan section and has a recommended Power level of 1600.

Spire of the Watcher can be accessed on Savathun’s Throne World’s map in the Mars section and has a recommended Power level of 1600.

One of these objectives is currently redacted and is most likely tied to the upcoming Root of Nightmares raid.

Collections

Increase the number of Exotic weapons in your collection to fifteen.

Collect fifteen pieces of Exotic armor.

Claim a title.

Exotic weapons and Exotic armor can be obtained through random drops, Legend Lost Sectors, activity rewards, and through special quests, such as “Unfinished Business.”

Titles can be earned by completing a set of Triumphs viewable in the Journey section. Vidmaster and Deadeye are arguably the easiest obtainable titles.

Commendations

Give or receive ten commendations in raids, dungeons, or non-matchmade Nightfalls.

Acquire a commendation score of 1250.

Giving or receiving commendations is, unfortunately, not retroactive like most other Guardian Rank challenges.

Guardian Rank 9: Vanquisher

Rank 9 challenges are currently unknown due to the previous rank being incompletable.

Guardian Rank 10: Exemplar

Rank 11 challenges are currently unknown due to Rank 8 being incompletable.

Guardian Rank 11: Paragon

Rank 11 challenges are currently unknown due to Rank 8 being incompletable. When available, Rank 11 is the maximum Guardian Rank in Season of Defiance.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023