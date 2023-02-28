How to View Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

It’s a new season in Destiny 2. This new season is known as Season of Defiance and will be featuring a brand new set of challenges for everyone to complete. These seasonal challenges are the primary source of XP. However in order to complete these challenges and bag the XP, one needs to know where to find and view these seasonal challenges.

Where to Find the Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

It isn’t that difficult to find all the seasonal challenges. Here’s what you need to do:

Launch Destiny 2 and make your way to the Director.

Once in the Director, you should be able to spot a tab on the top of your screen that says “Quests”.

Click on that tab, and it should lead you to a page where all your pending quests are displayed.

On top of that page, you should notice a green header .

. When you click on this header, a new page will open with all the seasonal challenges displayed.

Related: How to Defeat a Tormentor in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Instead of going into the quests tab, you can also bring up the Season Pass by clicking on the “Season 20” tab in the Director. You will find the Seasonal Challenges tab located in the lower left corner of this page.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There’s yet another way to check the seasonal challenges. When you’re in Orbit, you will be able to select a new tab called “View Journey“. Once you’ve clicked on this tab, you will be taken to a page with your current Guardian Rank. On the right, you should see a tab that says “Seasonal Challenges“.

The Seasonal Challenges page is segregated into two columns in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance. The column on the left contains all the weeks, while the column on the right contains all the quests. Whenever you click on a particular week in the left hand column, the challenges pertaining to that week are displayed in the right hand column. Since it’s the new season has just gone live, only week one challenges are available. New challenges are added on a weekly basis, after the weekly reset every Tuesday.

Bungie added a plethora of Exotics with this expansion. The Verglas Curve Exotic is one of them, and here’s how you can get one for yourself. Since you’re on Neomuna, here are the locations of all the chests that you will come across in this area.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023