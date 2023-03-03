Destiny 2 Season of Defiance: Best War Table Upgrades

While the Lightfall campaign and surrounding quests like how to get Deterministic Chaos are fun, the Destiny 2 Season of Defiance has begun and it’s time to pick the best upgrades at the War Table. The War Table is found in the H.E.L.M. and contains upgrades that will make your Battleground runs much smoother in Destiny 2.

Best War Tables Upgrades in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, Ranked

There are three groups of upgrades to choose from at the War Table: Favor Attunement, Defiant Vestments, and Queensguard Vows.

The best first upgrades you’ll want to get are Exemplar of Zeal and Exemplar of Justice. Exemplar of Justice can create a Favor that you and your allies can access to recharge your Melee ability, Exemplar of Grace can create honestly be skipped since improved Mobility isn’t that great, and Exemplar of Zeal is good since it can create a Favor after Heavy ammo weapon final blows that improves your Grenade ability recharge.

As soon as it’s unlocked, which is on Week 2, Defiant Weapon Focusing should be your next get. This upgrade unlocks the ability to focus your Defiant Engrams into weapons.

After that, Deepsight Decoding, which unlocks on Week 3, is a must-have since it enables the first Season of Defiance weapon you decode each week to have Deepsight Resonance.

The rest of the upgrades are good and you should work towards unlocking them all, but by starting with these upgrades that are definitely the best, you’ll be in good shape.

The other War Tables upgrades you’ll want to unlock after getting the ones in this list are Defiant Armor Focusing, Defiant Sojourner, and Queenguard’s Arsenal. The upgrades in Season of Defiance are a lot more streamlined, similar to the mods, which ultimately is a good thing.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023