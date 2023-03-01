How to Complete the Awaken, Queensguard Quest in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Soon after your arrival on Neomuna and initial encounter with Strand in Destiny 2: Lightfall, you’ll receive an incoming message from Mara Sov. This begins the introduction to the Season of Defiance story, which will be an ongoing narrative for the next few months. Before you can start the Season of Defiance weekly questline, you’ll need to complete the ‘Awaken, Queensguard‘ Quest.

How To Get the ‘Awaken, Queensguard’ Quest in Destiny 2

The ‘Awaken, Queensguard‘ quest will automatically be accepted once the Season of Defiance Artifact, the Ascendant Scepter, is received from Nimbus after you gain free roam of Neomuna (Neptune) early during the Lightfall campaign.

Step 1 — Visit the Holoprojector Near Nimbus in Neomuna and Receive a Message

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Bungie

Walk to the Holoprojector to the left of the Post Box on Neomuna and interact with it. It’s located just behind Nimbus in the Strider’s Gate Landing Zone.

Mara will explain her situation and ask you to meet her in a place all too familiar to faithful Destiny 2 veterans; The Farm.

Step 2 — Speak with Mara Sov at the Farm in the EDZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Bungie

Open the Destinations tab, select EDZ, and select The Farm in the top right-hand corner. Initially removed in Beyond Light due to its redundancy, The Farm returns with a more rundown look in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Once on the Farm, approach Mara, who is standing in the center, balancing a giant ball of Paracausal energy — which is where she’ll be staying for most of the season. (You do you, girl.) Wait for an unlikely conversation between our good friends Devrim Kay and Mithrax to conclude before approaching and interacting with Mara.

Step 3 — Visit the Holoprojector at the Farm for a Briefing from Devrim Kay

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Bungie

Time to interact with another Holoprojector, but this time on The Farm. The Holoprojector is located to the right as you enter Mara‘s area; or directly behind your exact position if you’ve been following on from the last step.

After a delightful chat with Devrim about how doomed we all are, you’ll finally be ready to jump into the fray and get your first taste of Destiny 2‘s newest Activity in Season of Defiance.

Step 4 — Infiltrate the Pyramid Outpost in Defiant Battleground: EDZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Bungie

Open the Destinations tab again, select EDZ, then Defiant Battleground: EDZ. You can enter this Activity with up to two other players or roll the matchmaking dice. This Activity works similarly to regular Battlegrounds, with a slight change in mechanics that will be explained to you as you progress.

Step 5 — Visit the War Table in the H.E.L.M.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Bungie

The H.E.L.M. has had an overhaul once again, with its War Table serving as the primary Season of Defiance hub. Open Destinations, travel to the H.E.L.M. and approach the War Table directly before you.

You’ll receive a Caretaker sword as a reward for your efforts and access Upgrades at the War Table, which can be earned every week via Seasonal Challenges to unlock bonuses, such as more ways to earn Favor, the ability to focus desired Gear and Weapons, and more ways to acquire and spend Defiant Keys.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023