How to Collect Awoken Favors in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

The Season of Defiance in Destiny 2 has launched alongside its newest expansion, Lightfall, offering a new weekly narrative and Activity — Defiant Battlegrounds. Similar in structure to regular Battlegrounds, players will battle through waves of enemies to rescue prisoners of The Witness.

As well as new combat mechanics, and the introduction of the Strand subclass, Defiant Battlegrounds switch things up with Awoken Favors, offering specific buffs for your Fireteam based on your playstyle.

What Are Awoken Favors in Destiny 2?

Awoken Favors or just ‘Favors,’ in Destiny 2 are buffs applied to yourself and other members of your Fireteam when defeating enemies in certain ways during Seasonal Activities.

Favors are split into three types; Exemplar of Justice, Exemplar of Grace, and Exemplar of Zeal.

The Exemplar of Justice Favor improves Melee Ability recharge and has a chance to be granted on Ability final blows .

improves recharge and has a chance to be granted on . The Exemplar of Grace Favor briefly improves Mobility and has a chance to be granted when killing enemies with Special ammo.

briefly improves and has a chance to be granted when The Exemplar of Zeal favor improves Grenade Ability recharge and has a chance to be granted when killing enemies with Heavy ammo.

How to Collect Awoken Favors

To collect Awoken Favors in Destiny 2, defeat enemies in Defiant Battlegrounds using Abilities, Special Ammo, or Heavy Ammo — depending on which Exemplar you or your Fireteam members have unlocked in the War Table.

Wearing Unyielding Favor armor — which can be earned by participating in Seasonal Activities and increasing your Seasonal Rank — will generate Awoken Favors at a faster rate.

How to Unlock Awoken Favors in Destiny 2

To unlock Favors in Destiny 2, you’ll first need to complete the ‘Awaken, Queensguard‘ quest, which unlocks the War Table and Upgrades.

In the Upgrade section of the War Table, located in the H.E.L.M., you can spend War Table Upgrade tokens to purchase Favor Attunements. Unlocking a Favor Attunement for an Exemplar will allow you to earn an Awoken Favor during Defiant Battlegrounds.

You’ll need to complete Seasonal Challenges to earn the War Table Upgrade Tokens required to purchase Favor Attunements. However, you’ll earn enough to buy your first Attunement during the introductory quest.

Earning Awoken Favors in Defiant Battlegrounds is a requirement to complete weekly Season of Defiance quests, so we recommend unlocking all three Favor Attunements as soon as possible. Whether you’re a Titan, Warlock, or Hunter, finetuning your Strand build with our guide can make earning these a breeze.

