How to Get All Vexcalibur Catalysts in Destiny 2: Immovable Refit, Robber Refit, and Feedback Refit

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are unaware, Vexcalibur is a new Void Energy Exotic Glaive in Destiny 2 and it is really powerful, especially when you have all of the Catalysts. Vexcalibur is craftable and has three Catalysts to collect, similar to Zero Revisions in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. Here’s how to get all Vexcalibur Catalysts, which are the best, and how to equip them.

How to Get All Vexcalibur Catalysts in Destiny 2

The three Vexcalibur Catalysts are called Immovable Refit, Robber Refit, and Feedback Refit. The three Catalysts get unlocked each week, and since we are on Week 3 of Season of Defiance, only Immovable Refit and Robber Refit are available.

Related: How to Start NODE.OVRD.AVALON Secret Exotic Mission in Destiny 2

The only way to get the Vexcalibur Catalysts is by completing the NODE.OVRD.AVALON mission on Legend difficulty. If you’ve never played through the NODE.OVRD.AVALON mission, we have a guide for you.

The NODE.OVRD.AVALON mission on Legend difficulty is the same thing as on the Normal difficulty except the Power Level gets boosted to 1830 and there will be other challenges like Champions, Surges, and more.

Once you have completed the NODE.OVRD.AVALON Exotic mission on Legend solo or with a Fireteam, you will unlock one of the available Vexcalibur Catalysts at the end of the mission. This means you’ll need to do this three separate times to get all three Vexcalibur Catalysts.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All Vecalibur Catalysts Ranked, Worst to Best

Immovable Refit – Dealing ranged damage grants increased weapon energy while you’re stationary with your shield raised.

– Dealing ranged damage grants increased weapon energy while you’re stationary with your shield raised. Feedback Refit – Blocking damage partially reloads this weapon from reserves.

– Blocking damage partially reloads this weapon from reserves. Robber Refit – Melee final blows reload this weapon’s magazine from reserves.

The highlight of Vexcalibur is its ability to grant you a Void Overshield that can be refreshed on Melee final blows. With this in mind, the worst Vexcalibur Catalyst is Immovable Refit because dealing ranged damage isn’t Vexcalibur’s specialty.

Feedback Refit is the next best Vexcalibur Catalyst as blocking damage is the second-most used thing you’ll do with Vexcalibur. However, easily the best Vexcalibur Catalyst is Robber Refit because it allows you to reload the magazine from reserves as you deal Melee final blows with the Exotic Glaive.

How to Equip a Vexcalibur Catalyst

After you have unlocked a Vexcalibur Catalyst, you need to reshape Vexcalibur at The Enclave on Mars which is accessible through Savathun’s Throne World on the Destinations tab. Only one Catalyst can be equipped at a time.

Once you have reshaped Vexcalibur and equipped the best Catalyst, you can now try to build the broken Weaver’s Trance build while it still lasts.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023