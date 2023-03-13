Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Loot Table: Raid Weapons & Armor Guide

Image: Bungie

Root of Nightmares is the newest raid in Destiny 2. It offers some really unique weapons and armor pieces in the game. For now, this is the only raid in the entire game to feature Kinetic weapons with Strand affinity. Apart from the class-specific armor sets, there are six legendary weapons that you can earn from this entire activity.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Encounter Specific Loot Table

You will come across four specific encounters in this raid. Although the main mechanics of these encounters are pretty simple, you will find that ad clearance is as important as depositing the Light and Darkness nodes. To help you with that task, here’s an Arc Hunter build that can obliterate the enemy. With that said, here are the encounters and the loot that drops from them:

Cataclysm

Weapons Briar’s Contempt – Solar Linear Fusion Rifle Koraxis’s Distress – Strand Grenade Launcher Nessa’s Oblation – Void Shotgun

Armor Chest armor piece Arms armor piece Helmet armor piece



Scission

Weapons Mykel’s Reverence – Strand Sidearm Koraxis’s Distress – Strand Grenade Launcher Nessa’s Oblation – Void Shotgun Acasia’s Rejection – Solar Trace Rifle

Armor Chest armor piece Arms armor piece Legs armor piece



Related: How to Get The Conditional Finality Exotic Shotgun in Destiny 2

Macrocosm

Weapons Mykel’s Reverence – Strand Sidearm Koraxis’s Distress – Strand Grenade Launcher Acasia’s Rejection – Solar Trace Rifle Rufus’s Fury – Strand Auto Rifle

Armor Chest armor piece Legs armor piece Class item



Nezarec, Final God of Pain

Weapons Exotic Shotgun All weapons from the previous encounters

Armor Helmet armor piece Legs armor piece Class Item



Are The Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Weapons Craftable?

All weapons that drop from the four encounters in the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid are craftable. Although the encounters aren’t farmable, you can still get Spoils of Conquest by completing them. Using these Spoils of Conquest, you will be able to purchase a red border weapon from the final chest once every week.

Moreover, this is one of the easier raids in the entire game. Now that the raid race is over, the overall difficulty has been lowered a bit, so you’ll be able to breeze through the activity with ease.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023