Image: Bungie

Conditional Finality is the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Exotic Shotgun. It is an Exotic Shotgun which is really cool and rare. If you want to get Conditional Finality in Destiny 2, you need to complete the Root of Nightmares Raid.

How to Get Conditional Finality Exotic Shotgun in Destiny 2

After watching the Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race, we saw that Conditional Finality is the Exotic Shotgun that is a reward for completing the new raid. Lightfall has brought a lot of new Exotic weapons including Final Warning, but Conditional Finality seems to be an excellent Exotic Shotgun.

To get Conditional Finality, you need to get it from one of the chests awarded in Root of Nightmares. It all comes down to RNG and you might consider completing some of the Root of Nightmare Triumphs to get a better drop chance, but Conditional Finality is only found in Root of Nightmare chests.

The Conditional Finality Exotic Shotgun is extremely unique because it has an Intrinsic Trait called Split Decision. This perk splits the dual barrel shots into Stasis and Solar damage.

If you deal more Solar damage, your target will Ignite. If you deal more Stasis damage, you’ll freeze your target. There are no Exotic weapons that have any capabilities similar to Conditional Finality, so this Exotic Shotgun is extremely rare and awesome.

If you want to get your hands on Conditional Finality, you need to know how to complete the Cataclysm encounter, the Scissor encounter, and the planetarium arena Zo’Aurc, Explicator of Planets boss. After that, you’ll also need to defeat Nezarec and then, you might get Conditional Finality.

Good luck with the raid if you are trying to complete it in Contest Mode. Also, if you ever want to run and complete the Root of Nightmares Raid, visit our page for more guides.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023