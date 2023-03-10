How to Defeat Zo’Aurc, Explicator of Planets in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares

Image: Bungie

After completing the Cataclysm encounter and the Scission encounter in the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid, you’ll eventually come across a planetarium room with a boss named Zo’Aurc, Explicator of Planets. Destiny 2 has some tough encounters, but this one is very tricky. Here’s how to beat it.

How to Complete the Planet Alignment in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares

In order to start the DPS phase of the fight, you need to get the right planetary alignment. Underneath every planet, there is an interaction to align the planets.

After dealing damage to the ads in the area with your best Void Hunter build, each planet will either turn dark or light. There are planets on the left side on the top and bottom platforms and planets on the right side of the top and bottom platforms.

Your goal is to align the planets the light planets with light planets and dark planets with dark planets. To do that, as you align a planet on the right side, you will align the planets on the left side. So, pick the dark planet or light planet on the platform that doesn’t fit and it will swap and make a perfect match of light planets.

This will take time and you may need a specific Guardian with a specific buff to do the aligning. Once the alignment is correct, you need to shoot the pyramid shard in the middle and the planets will align in the middle.

If you’ve got the correct alignment of planets, the DPS phase on Zo’Aurc will begin. Deal as much damage as you can on the boss with the best Solar Warlock build. You all need to stand in the light circle to deal damage to the boss, and the circle of light moves, so watch out for that.

Now that you know how to begin the DPS phase, rinse and repeat the process until you start the last stand phase of the boss and continue on until you defeat Zo’Aurc, Explicator of Planets. Well done!

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023