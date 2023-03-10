Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destiny 2 has plenty of ways for you to create a worthy Void Hunter build for Lightfall and knowing how to is always of great benefit. With other Subclasses such as Strand getting plenty of attention at the moment — you may be feeling left out if you main a Void-based Subclass. Don’t worry, that won’t be for too much longer as this article will take you through how to create the best Void Hunter build in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Best Void Hunter Build and Setup for Destiny 2 Lightfall

Before you start to choose the aspects and fragments for your build; you will want to decide upon an appropriate arsenal first. The list below will discuss some of the best weapons for you to have equipped with your Void build.

Verglas Curve — Having a combination of both Void (from your abilities) and Stasis by use of this bow will allow you great variety in gameplay. This exotic bow packs a punch for many situations.

— Having a combination of both Void (from your abilities) and will allow you great variety in gameplay. This packs a punch for many situations. Funnelweb — Because of the bow you will be usually working at medium range — the best void SMG will have your back in close quarters. The Funnelweb has made a name for itself throughout the community.

— Because of the bow you will be usually working at medium range — the best void SMG will have your back in close quarters. The Funnelweb has made a name for itself throughout the community. Cry Mutiny — Although this weapon may be overlooked: it is a powerhouse of a Solar grenade launcher. Be sure to Masterwork this weapon as soon as possible for the most effectiveness.

When deciding upon armor we will take into consideration invisibility effectiveness. The reason for this is that when you are invisible it means you can sneak behind enemies to revive other guardians — or get a kill before enemies notice you. Make sure that you have high Resilience; then a balance of Mobility, Strength, and Recovery across your armor by use of Armor Mods.

Graviton Forfeit — This particular exotic helmet will improve your invisibility . It will be of major benefit to you for the strategies mentioned above. Furthermore, this is still extremely useful in The Crucible.

— This particular exotic . It will be of major benefit to you for the strategies mentioned above. Furthermore, this is still extremely useful in The Crucible. Unyielding Favor Set — For all your other armor slots use the new Season of Defiance armor set which will create Awoken Favors (Dropped consumables to increase stats) in much fewer final blows. The excellent thing is that these all will stack for you. Meaning that you can increase build stats even more during gameplay.

As for your Nightstalker Super, we would recommend the Spectral Blades. They will prove perfect for when needing to clear a swarm of enemies speedily. This will be what you will be doing the most during many missions. If you are planning on taking on a Raid then you may find that Shadowshot: Deadfall is more useful for your super ability as it will allow you to perform high damage on bosses quicker.

All Aspects and Fragments for Void Hunter Builds in Destiny 2 Lightfall

There are three Aspects in total that you have access to as a Void Hunter. These are listed below for you to read through with the two most effective in this build bolded.

Vanishing Step — Whenever you perform a dodge with a double press you will turn invisible. This pairs excellently with Graviton Forfeit . It turns the build into a top-echelon tier setup.

— Whenever you perform a dodge with a double press you will turn invisible. This . It turns the build into a top-echelon tier setup. Trapper’s Ambush — This will let you dive down to the ground whenever you perform Quickfall in the air. When you hit the ground you will make a smoke cloud. Enemies caught in this are weakened and your fellow allies and Guardians are turned invisible.

Stylish Executioner — Whenever you defeat any suppressed, weakened, or volatile enemy you will gain invisibility and Truesight. The latter will let you see enemies through walls by way of a red pulse.

As for the Fragments that Void Hunters have access to; there are a lot more compared to the Aspects. Specifically, there are sixteen Fragments for you to choose from. The Fragments best suited for this build have been listed below.

Echo of Leeching — Melee kills will prompt health regeneration for you and your allies. Further, it increases resilience by 10 .

— for you and your allies. Further, it . Echo of Vigilance — Reduces your Recovery by 10 but gives you a Void Overshield if you defeat a target when you have no shield.

— Reduces your Recovery by 10 but if you defeat a target when you have no shield. Echo of Cessation — Whenever you defeat volatile targets you will create a Void Breach. Any final blows you get as Finishers will also cause nearby enemies to become volatile.

— Whenever you defeat volatile targets you will create a Void Breach. Any final blows you get as Finishers will also cause nearby enemies to become volatile. Echo of Expulsion — Increases Intellect by 10 and any Void final blows you get will explode the enemy .

— and any . Echo of Dilation — When you are crouched you can sneak around faster than usual. Not only this but you will also get an increase of 10 Intellect and Mobility.

— When you are crouched you can sneak around faster than usual. Not only this but you will also get an increase of 10 Intellect and Mobility. Echo of Remnants — Increases the duration of any lingering grenade effects such as those from Axion Bolt.

Void Hunter Abilities Explained

Finally, when you are choosing your abilities for the build it is important that you add some personal flavor. We have bolded the abilities equipped for this specific build but feel free to chop and change them as you see fit.

Gambler’s Dodge — Whenever you dodge near enemies you will get a melee ability recharge. There is a base cooldown of 38 seconds.

— Whenever you dodge near enemies you will get a melee ability recharge. There is a base cooldown of 38 seconds. Strafe Jump — When you double jump you will get more air control.

Marksman’s Dodge — Will automatically reload your weapon after a base cooldown of 29 seconds per dodge.

Triple Jump — This lets you jump three times.

— This lets you jump three times. High Jump — Gives you a higher jump.

Snare Bomb — Weakens enemies trapped in it and will ping the enemy radar.

— Weakens enemies trapped in it and will ping the enemy radar. Void Wall — Grenade which creates a lingering wall of void energy.

Void Spike — Attaches to a surface and fires a stream of void energy like a flamethrower.

Suppressor Grenade — Stops enemies from using abilities for those who are hit by it.

Axion Bolt — Seeker grenade which will separate into smaller grenade bolts.

— Seeker grenade which will separate into smaller grenade bolts. Scatter Grenade — This grenade will scatter into smaller parts on impact for more explosions.

Vortex Grenade — Enemies will be pulled towards this grenade which acts a bit like a black hole. When they are trapped near it they will receive continual damage.

Magnetic Grenade — This grenade will seek out and attach to enemies. When you have attached the grenade it will explode two times.

No matter where you are going to travel as a Void Hunter, this build will have you prepared for any challenge. It is time to put those Void skills to the test.

