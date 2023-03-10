Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Getting the best Stasis Warlock build in Destiny 2 is all about harnessing the original power of the darkness to freeze enemies in place and set up easy kills for the rest of your fireteam. While other Warlocks will be playing around with the new Strand abilities, you can be perfecting your craft with the first taste of Darkness that Destiny 2 had to offer with this Stasis Build.

All Aspects and Fragments for the Best Stasis Warlock Build in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Stasis Warlock Aspects Iceflare Bolts : Shattering a frozen target spawns seekers that track and freeze other nearby targets. Glacial Harvest : Freezing targets creates stasis shards around frozen targets. Higher-tier combatants create more shards.

Stasis Warlock Fragments Whisper of Conduction : Nearby stasis shards track to your position. +10 Resilience, +10 Intellect Whisper of Rime : Collecting a stasis shard grants a small amount of overshield, which falls off after 10 seconds. Collecting additional shards adds to the overshield and refreshes the timer. Whisper of Fissures : Increases the damage and size of the burst of stasis when you destroy a Stasis crystal or defeat a frozen target. Whisper of Refraction : Defeating slowed or frozen targets grants you class ability energy.



The main point of these aspects and fragments revolves around picking up the shards that spawn when you freeze an enemy, then shattering the enemy to kill them and freeze another enemy. Each shard you pick up will give you overshield and melee energy, and you get class energy back when you shatter the enemy you freeze.

Iceflare Bolts will allow you to keep chain-freezing enemies after you shatter the previous one. Allowing for some great ad control in any situation.

Glacial Harvest is key because it is what generates all of your stasis crystals with this build. It does have a 10-second cooldown before it will generate more crystals, meaning that not every enemy you freeze in a chain will create crystals. But it still makes enough for the build to work.

Whisper of Conduction is great for getting stasis crystals to you for the overshield without the need to leave your cover.

Whisper of Rime is another nice aspect to have on any stasis build, especially for hunters, since it gives you an overshield for picking up crystals. You will be making a bunch of crystals with this build, you might as well benefit from them as much as possible.

Whisper of Fissures increases the size and damage of the AOE when you shatter a target. This allows you to clear out a pack of ads by freezing one of them and shattering them.

Finally, Whisper of Refraction gives you class ability energy anytime you kill a stasis-affected target. Since stasis crystals give you back melee energy and your exotic will give you grenade energy back, you only have to worry about getting your class ability back.

Best Stasis Warlock Abilities, Explained

Stasis Super : Winter’s Wrath

: Winter’s Wrath Stasis Movement : Burst Glide

: Burst Glide Stasis Class Ability : Healing Rift

: Healing Rift Stasis Melee : Penumbral Blast

: Penumbral Blast Stasis Grenade: Coldsnap Grenade

While Stasis Warlock has no other super and melee options, you will want to use the Coldsnap grenade to synergize with the armor exotic you want to wear. If you wear a different exotic, you can choose a different grenade as long as it can freeze enemies with ease.

For your movement and class ability, it comes down to personal preference. The most popular choices are burst glide for your movement since it is the fastest movement ability for Warlock and healing rift since it is normally more useful than empowering rift.

Best Stasis Warlock Exotics and Mods

Exotics Cryosthesia 77K Osmiomancy Gloves

Mods Harmonic Siphon Radiant Light Font of Vigor Bolstering Detonation Fastba ll Charged Up Recuperation Absolution Bomber Time Dilation Reaper



The main crux of this build is the Osmiomancy Gloves exotic. These gloves allow your Coldsnap grenades to have a second charge, have better tracking, and recharge fully upon direct hit with a target. This is what holds the build together

Your coldsnap grenades are what will freeze most of your targets and as long as you hit a target directly with the grenade you should always have one up.

Cryostheisa 77K is used just in case you happen to miss your grenade and need an emergency freeze on command to keep the rest of the build going.

Harmonic siphon allows any kills you make to generate orbs of power, this allows you to get the armor charge system going.

Since you will be casting your super a lot with high intellect, you can give your allies some armor charge with Radiant Light

Font of Vigor will allow you to regenerate your melee even faster if you have an armor charge. Although you might not notice the bonus stats too often, it is still nice to have.

Bolstering Detonation will give you class energy back each time you deal damage with your grenade. Just in case Whispers of Refraction didn’t keep your class ability up enough.

Fastball will help you hit long shots with your coldsnap grenades. They do have a bit of tracking with the throw but even you have a limited throw range.

Both Recuperation and Absolution reward you with a bit of healing and class ability energy each time you pick up an orb of power.

Bomber will give you grenade energy when using your class ability, in case the game doesn’t give you a grenade back.

Time Dilation allows Font of Vigor to be active for 15 seconds instead of 10 and Reaper allows you to generate an orb of power by getting a kill after using your class ability.

With this build, you should be well set up for clearing the Lightfall campaign on legendary and getting the sweet rewards it has to offer.

