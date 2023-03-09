Image: Bungie

The Stasis Hunter is turning out to be downright deadly in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Not just PvP, the first Darkness-based subclass is turning heads once again in PvE as well. While setting up this build isn’t that big of a deal, getting it to work properly might be slightly complicated, because the ability cycle requires impeccable timing. With that said, here’s everything you need to make the best Stasis Hunter build in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

All Aspects and Fragments for the Best Stasis Hunter Build in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Stasis Hunter Aspects

Grim Harvest: Defeating slowed or frozen combatants creates Stasis shards. These shards grant melee energy when picked up by you or your allies. (Grants 3 Fragment Slots)

Defeating slowed or frozen combatants creates Stasis shards. These shards grant melee energy when picked up by you or your allies. (Grants 3 Fragment Slots) Touch of Winter: Glacier Grenades spawn an additional crystal and form in a ring pattern. Duskfield Grenades are larger and create a small Stasis crystal on impact. Coldsnap Grenadescan chain one additional time and spawn small Stasis crystals on detonation. (Grants 2 Fragment Slots)

Stasis Hunter Fragments

Whisper of Chains : While you are near frozen targets or a friendly Stasis crystal, you take reduced damage from targets. (+10 Recovery)

: While you are near frozen targets or a friendly Stasis crystal, you take reduced damage from targets. (+10 Recovery) Whisper of Durance : Slow from your abilities lasts longer. For those abilities that linger, their duration will also increase. (+10 Strength)

: Slow from your abilities lasts longer. For those abilities that linger, their duration will also increase. (+10 Strength) Whisper of Rime : Collecting a Stasis shards grants a small amount of overshield, which falls off after 10 seconds. Collecting additional shards adds to the overshield and refreshes the timer.

: Collecting a Stasis shards grants a small amount of overshield, which falls off after 10 seconds. Collecting additional shards adds to the overshield and refreshes the timer. Whisper of Shards : Shattering a Stasis crystal temporarily boosts your grenade recharge rate. Shattering additional Stasis crystals increases the duration of this benefit. (+10 Resilience)

: Shattering a Stasis crystal temporarily boosts your grenade recharge rate. Shattering additional Stasis crystals increases the duration of this benefit. (+10 Resilience) Whisper of Rending: Kinetic weapons do increased damage to Stasis crystals and frozen targets.

Mod Setup

Head: Appropriate Siphon mods. Required to generate Orbs of Power .

Appropriate Siphon mods. Required to generate . Arms: Bolstering Detonation x 1 (Causing damage with your grenades generates class ability energy), Impact Induction x 1 ( Causing damage with your melee ability generates grenade energy), Heavy Handed x 1 (Powered melee final blows create an Orb of Power)

Bolstering Detonation x 1 (Causing damage with your grenades generates class ability energy), Impact Induction x 1 ( Causing damage with your melee ability generates grenade energy), Heavy Handed x 1 (Powered melee final blows create an Orb of Power) Chest: Elemental damage reduction mods. Can be swapped based upon the elemental threat in a particular activity.

Elemental damage reduction mods. Can be swapped based upon the elemental threat in a particular activity. Legs: Stacks on Stacks (Picking up an Orb of Power grants you an additional Armor Charge ), Innervation x 2 ( Reduces Grenade cooldown whenever you pick up an Orb of Power).

Stacks on Stacks (Picking up an grants you an additional ), Innervation x 2 ( whenever you pick up an Orb of Power). Class Item: Explosive Finisher (Finishers restores Grenade energy), Empowered Finisher x 2 (Grants a temporary Armor Charge when using a finisher on an enemy)

Stat Focuses

100 points on Resilience is absolutely necessary because it’ll give you a 30% damage reduction.

on is absolutely necessary because it’ll give you a 30% damage reduction. 100 points to Discipline since it’ll ensure a quicker grenade cooldown.

to since it’ll ensure a quicker grenade cooldown. Mobility should be above 70 for quicker dodge cooldowns.

How to Use This Stasis Hunter Build in Destiny 2 Lightfall

This Stasis Hunter build has the potential to almost nullify incoming damage, giving you over 70% total damage reduction under ideal conditions. To get this build to work, you will have to use the Renewal Grasps Exotic armor piece and the Duskfield Grenade. For the uninitiated, the Duskfield Grenade creates a Stasis dome. Enemies who are inside this dome are slowed and frozen over time.

The Renewal Grasps has an intrinsic perk that gives you and your allies will gain a 25% damage reduction if you’re inside this dome. Any enemy caught within this area deals 50% less damage. But the downside to this Exotic is that it increases the Grenade cooldown timer.

Image: Bungie

So our main objective with this build is to spam these grenades as a Stasis Hunter, but the additional cooldown makes it difficult to use. That’s where our Aspects and Fragments come in. The Touch of Winter Aspect spawns a small Stasis crystal when it hits any surface, and increases the area of effect of the Duskfield Grenade to 14 meters. So, there’s a high chance that more enemies will be caught within its radius. Moreover, the Whisper of Durance increases the duration of your Duskfield Grenade from 7 seconds to 9 seconds.

When you defeat the enemies caught within the Duskfield area of effect, you’ll create Stasis shards. Picking up these shards will give you additional melee energy. Thanks to the Whisper of Shards, every time you collect a shard, you will receive a small overshield that lasts for 10 seconds. The timer refreshes when you pick up a fresh shard.

When you cause damage with your melee ability a.k.a the Shurikens, you will generate a decent amount of Grenade energy. Under most circumstances, you will also damage enemies enough to be able to use a finisher on them.

When you use a finisher, the Empowering Finisher mods will kick in and grant you a temporary armor charge. The moment you get three armor charges, perform an Explosive Finisher to get your grenade back.

Since you will be freezing most of your targets, your Kinetic weapons will deal absurd amounts of damage to the targets that you’ve frozen. Weapons with the Demolitionist perk will work wonders with this build because this perk generates Grenade energy. The Verglas Curve Exotic Bow works well with this Stasis Hunter build in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

In short, here’s the ability cycle that you need to follow: throw grenade -> head inside the area of effect -> use melee damage on enemy combatants -> deal weapon damage to bring to finisher state -> finish -> repeat. Use the Hunter super as and when necessary.

Not only will this build ensure that you have high damage resistance, it’ll also let you control all enemies in the room by either slowing them down or by freezing them. For all Hunters out there, this is one build you must carry into the Root of Nightmares raid!

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023